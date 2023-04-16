Travis Barker Receives Backlash For Ignoring His Distressed Daughter In 'Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022. They tied the proverbial knot in the presence of close family and friends. Their love story and the subsequent wedding were recently shared on an episode of "Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis" on Hulu. In the episode, the Kardashian and Barker families are shown arriving for a welcome dinner in Portofino, Italy, at a restaurant called Ristorante Puny.

Kourtney, Travis, and some of their close family members, including Travis' 17-year-old daughter Alabama, are shown being driven to the restaurant via boat. On the boat, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum exclaims, "Look at the town you guys. North, look at the town." The Poosh founder then introduces the restaurant they'd be having dinner at, and she points it out on the boardwalk. "You guys, it looks kind of crazy in town," she says once she spots a large crowd gathered to witness their arrival.

At the same time, the camera angle pans toward Travis and Alabama sitting on the boat. The "Blink-182" drummer is seen facing the front of the boat toward his bride while his daughter sits beside him, visibly upset. She is seen closing her eyes slowly like she's trying to fight back tears, and when her eyes open, they are red and glassy; it also seems like she's on the verge of having a panic attack. Her father, oblivious to it, ignores her and doesn't turn around to comfort her.

According to The Sun, fans condemned Barker's rude behavior and negligence towards Alabama as soon as the show aired on Hulu on April 13. A Reddit thread slammed Barker, saying, "This guy is really ugly and creepy and seems like a terrible parent." @illusivealchemist responded, "His laissez-faire attitude about Alabama's social media posts/presence is just gross, and it reflects poorly on Kourtney now that they're hitched, in my opinion." @torrancefs wrote, "I wouldn't shame this man on his looks. He was in a major plane crash & suffered multiple third-degree burns. His parenting on the other hand...lol." @bishcalledwanda added, "His daughter is begging him to protect her with those p*rno pics she posts."

This is not the first time fans of Barker and the KUWTK have urged Travis and Kourtney to protect Alabama. The 17-year-old has been posting 'inappropriate' photos of herself on social media. Alabama recently posted several videos of herself posing in a bikini at Kourtney's Palm Springs mansion. She also filmed herself in a revealing two-piece swimsuit while standing outside the pool and leaning against a window. She also shared a video of herself swimming in the pool in the same bikini and stepping out of the water.

Comments started pouring in almost immediately, "She obviously doesn’t know any better and I know 16-year-olds think they have it all figured out (I know I did) but at the end of the day, she’s exploiting herself/being exploited. So sad." Another comment said, "Omg I thought it was Kourtney!! Not a child! This is a disgrace WHERE ARE HER PARENTS." "I wish her parents (or anyone) would step up and protect her," wrote another concerned fan.