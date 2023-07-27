Doting Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z Gifted Blue Ivy an $80K Diamond-Crusted Barbie for Her First Birthday

With the release of the first-ever live-action Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, the globe appears to be in the grips of a Barbie fever. The film, which was released on July 21, contains an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play the classic roles of Barbie and Ken.

Barbie, on the other hand, has been a timeless sensation since her debut in 1959, dazzling millions with her countless makeovers through the years. Some of these incarnations, particularly limited editions, are not always available to the general public and are only available to the elite. The jaw-dropping gift Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave to their daughter, Blue Ivy, for her 1st birthday back in 2013 is an example of such exclusivity.

Sooo..Beyonece and Jay-Z dropped $200,000 on Blue Ivy's 1st birthday including an $80,000 diamond Barbie..say what! pic.twitter.com/DBU05K08 — Mike and Stephanie (@mikenstephanie) January 16, 2013

A grandiose princess-themed party in New York in 2013 set the backdrop for this extremely special gift - a diamond-encrusted, one-of-a-kind Barbie, Hello! Magazine reported. The doll was a gift fit for a princess, with an estimated worth of $80,000 and 160 glittering diamonds set in white gold. Diamond expert Steven Stone noted, "Blue Ivy’s unique Barbie doll isn’t the only figurine to have made the news."

He added, "Last year, a Barbie doll modeled on Queen Elizabeth II, created by Mattel in celebration of her 96th birthday and 70th year on the throne, also grabbed headlines." Stone's analysis revealed that the doll created for the Queen was "bedecked in replicas of over £65,000,000 (approximately $83,925,000) worth of royal jewelry."

Beyonce would have wanted her baby to have the same kind of luxurious gifts. "Nothing’s been too big or expensive for their little princess," a source told Daily Mail. "They wanted her first birthday to set the tone for the rest of her life. They work hard for their money and the first thing they want to spend it on is their baby girl."

Blue Ivy's parents arranged a magnificent first birthday party for her, complete with $77,000 worth of pink and white roses and a $1,900 birthday cake. They also spent $25,000 on toys and accessories for the younger visitors. Meanwhile, their affluent parents received luxurious goodie bags that included customized gold pens with Blue Ivy's name etched on them, as well as sought-after concert tickets.

Blue Ivy, the daughter of @Beyonce and JayZ, celebrated her first birthday with a princess-themed party that reportedly cost around $200,000. The event featured a custom-made diamond-encrusted tiara (not pictured) for Blue Ivy and a special performance by singer @maryjblige . pic.twitter.com/ZkJHcAvNke — Families South West (@FamiliesSWLon) March 25, 2023

It's no surprise that Blue Ivy loves her doting parents. As Beyonce is taking over Chicago as part of her Renaissance world tour, Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage on the weekend show of July 24. Fans on social media filmed Blue Ivy, 11, floating up onto the Soldier Field stage around halfway through the event, dressed in a camouflaged green and sparkly jacket with matching cargo trousers.

Blue Ivy then joined backup dancers to perform alongside her mother during My Power and Black Parade, and thousands of videos and photographs posted to social media show the crowd cheering on the surprise guest, per NBC Chicago.

