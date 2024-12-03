Steve Bannon Reveals Donald Trump Won Election Because Of One Major Reason: "He Came In With..."

Donald Trump's historic win in the 2024 elections has critics and allies alike weighing in on what secured him the resounding victory in the tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris. Steve Bannon, former White House advisor and ally of Trump, believes Tesla CEO Elon Musk's strong endorsement and financial assistance gave the Republican tycoon the right push when he desperately needed it.

Elon Musk embraces Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show.

Bannon told Puck magazine, "Elon and I disagree on some things, but Elon deserves his place at the table." Bannon explained that the billionaire "stroked a $150 million check for the ground game, which is not s---." He added that Musk "came in with the money and the professionals. To be brutally frank, it's the reason we won."

Steve Bannon says Elon Musk’s campaigning is why Donald Trump won the presidency. The tech billionaire’s $200 million in political spending didn’t hurt, either. (Quartz) — Michele Arnese (@Michele_Arnese) December 2, 2024

The X owner reportedly invested an estimated $200 million in the MAGA movement to help Trump return to the White House a second time. He, alongside other allies like Vivek Ramaswamy, ran field operations in key battleground states. In light of the same, Trump appointed Musk as co-head along with Ramaswamy under a new panel DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency) that would advise the government on spending cuts.

"This is what I like about Elon Musk. He and Vivek are talking about what we have been preaching on the War Room for years," Bannon praised. "They are down in the trenches with the hard part of how you actually start to turn the country around. That's what I appreciate." The 71-year-old underwent a change of heart for Musk with whom he had been feuding over multiple issues.

For instance, in April, Bannon criticized the tech billionaire's interview with ousted Fox host, Tucker Carlson, and labeled him and his followers as fools. At the time, he said, "Let me just be blunt. Any of the fanboys and my brother, Darren Beatty, who I love, anybody that's out there, fanboying for Elon Musk— you are a fool." He asserted, "You are a fool, you are a fool," as reported by The Hill.

Before Trump fired Bannon, he was inarguably the second most powerful man in Washington during the Republican leader's first term. He joined the office as the White House chief strategist and played a pivotal role in his 2016 victory. However, he was later exiled from his post following an explosive disagreement. Nevertheless, Bannon continued to lend his support to Trump.

But despite his endorsement, he has been critical in his stance on Trump's cabinet picks. Bannon forecasted that there will likely be 'five or six' key figures in Trump's 2024 administration. He named Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Musk, Carlson, and Don Jr. to have the most influence on Trump's decision-making, as per Newsweek.