Trump Opens Up About 'Specific Positions' for New Allies Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard

Former president Donald Trump recently discussed the possibility of giving some big roles to well-known former Democrats in his team, namely Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Elon Musk in a wide-ranging interview on Full Measure, with host Sharyl Attkisson. Trump was cautious not to make any firm commitments when asked about 'specific positions' for these individuals. He said, "It's too early, but it's getting to be that time, wouldn't you think?"

The GOP nominee praised Kennedy Jr.'s efforts to improve public health. "He's been fighting for this for years. He looks at other countries where they don't use chemicals or they use much less than we use. And the people are healthier than they are in the United States, which is not that healthy a country," Trump stated. Trump also commended Kennedy's environmental views. "Bobby will do great on health and the environment."

Concerning Gabbard, who used to be a congresswoman from Hawaii, Trump appreciated her common sense approach to things. "Tulsi has always been good from the standpoint of common sense," he said. "She's like a common sense person. I've watched her for a long time on shows. I've known her a little bit, and it was a great honor when we got her." Trump highlighted Gabbard's popularity in Hawaii and her transition from the Democratic party. He suggested that she could be 'terrific' in some capacity. Gabbard has previously expressed interest in foreign policy positions, but he didn't mention a specific role.

The conversation then shifted to Musk, the tech billionaire known for his work with Tesla and SpaceX. Trump acknowledged Musk's endorsement and said, "Elon is Elon. I mean, Elon is, he's endorsed me very powerfully. He feels this is the most important election we've ever had."

Trump enthusiastically agreed when Attkisson mentioned Musk's potential involvement in cutting government waste. "He's a big cost cutter," Trump said. "He is always been very good at it and I'm good at it. But Elon, I'll tell you what, he will go in and he'll say, 'This is what you have to do. You have to do this.' He is so into that. He feels there's so much waste and fat in this country. And he's right," Mediaite reported.

Trump also touched on his partial disagreement with Musk regarding electric cars. "I disagree with him a little bit on the electric car. But he agrees with me from the standpoint that not every car should be electric." He emphasized, "I have not made deals with anybody because it's not appropriate to do it." The interview also touched on Trump's future political aspirations. Trump firmly stated, "No, I don't. I don’t see that at all," when asked if he would consider running again in 2028 if he loses this year's election, The Guardian reported.