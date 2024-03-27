Steve Bannon Regards Trump’s Legal Challenges as Essential to His Reelection Strategy

Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser, has made controversial remarks about Donald Trump’s legal challenges, suggesting they are a crucial element in Trump’s reelection bid. Bannon’s comments came during a discussion about Trump’s recent court appearances and the media coverage surrounding them. Bannon, famous for his hard-right views and podcasting, praised what he termed as "lawfare" against Trump, referring to the legal battles Trump faces.

He shared, “I said, ‘Hey, this gives President Trump a global platform,’ One of the reasons President Trump is back and leading is because half of his campaign is these court appearances and his very strong going to the mics after – the world media has to cover him. You had CNN, you got them all down there gloating and smirking. Kaitlan Collins, that whole group of vultures all licking their chops, laughing because Trump’s in there going to have his assets stripped from him.”

As per Mediaite, during his podcast, Bannon discussed the significant media attention Trump is getting. He exclaimed, “This is one of the reasons he’s back and back in such a fury that he’s back with so much momentum. The reason is, is that the reason is because of that because the lawfare is not working. You can look at every aspect, the lawfare is not working. And they say, well, if he gets convicted, but if he’s convicted, it’ll drop, he’ll drop five points. Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa. To get convicted, you have to have a trial.”

As per The Hill, Bannon's perspective on Trump's legal challenges diverges from conventional wisdom, as he believes that these challenges are not hurting Trump's campaign but rather are a major part of it. He downplayed concerns about Trump's legal cases, suggesting that they are part of a larger strategy to garner support and maintain momentum. “And when you have that, you have [Alvin] Bragg’s trial. What Trump’s going to put up, what they’re going to put up. People are going to be infuriated saying, you pulled this guy in for this?” Bannon asserted.

The discussion also explored the upcoming trial related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case, which is set to begin on April 15. Bannon added, “With [Michael] Cohen, who has already purged himself in federal courts. One of the things they’re arguing about today, can Cohen even testify, since he’s purged himself before. Stormy Daniels and Bragg are taking these bizarre business misdemeanors, that aren’t even really misdemeanors, and doing some jujitsu, and all of sudden they’re felonies.”

Bannon further continued, “No, that’ll work to our side too. The lawfare is not working. We can see that it’s a major part of Trump’s campaign. It’s the reason, you know, Biden’s got $2 billion. They’re raising more money because they understand the day we take over, the day Trump walks into the Oval Office, we take over. We’re taking this thing apart brick by brick. They’re in total panic mode.”

This trial, along with other legal battles, forms a significant backdrop to Trump's reelection efforts. Despite Trump's legal troubles, Bannon remains optimistic about Trump's chances. He dismissed the notion that these legal challenges would significantly impact Trump's support or campaign strategy. Instead, Bannon framed these legal battles as political attacks and voter intimidation, suggesting that they are part of a broader effort to undermine Trump's presidency.