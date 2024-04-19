Kate Middleton Might have Gotten Her Prince, But Her Sister Pippa is the Rich One Rolling in Money

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who stands next in the line to be the future Queen of Britain, is said to have snagged the Prince Charming for life. However, not many know of her sister Pippa Middleton who is basking in the riches. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, entered into the royal family, which holds assets valued at nearly $30 billion. However, when it comes to personal wealth independent of the royal family, Pippa surpasses her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Kate herself is estimated to be worth around $10 million, partly due to her parents' ownership of the successful party decorations brand Party Pieces, which was once valued at £30 million (approximately $38 million). However, the business has since been sold after experiencing a slowdown in recent years. The Middleton sisters were raised in a privileged environment in the British suburbs, attending prestigious private schools and universities. They enjoyed a comfortable upbringing thanks to their parents' financial success. However, it's through marriage that their financial dynamics have shifted. Despite the royal family's immense wealth, Pippa's husband actually possesses a larger fortune than Prince William, whose real estate holdings are valued at $1.2 billion. Additionally, Pippa herself reportedly has a significantly higher net worth than her sister Kate, with some sources estimating it to be five times greater at $50 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Clive Brunskill

Initially contributing blog posts for Party Pieces, Pippa swiftly progressed to securing bylines in esteemed publications like Vanity Fair. While reports from the Daily Mail indicate that Pippa may have halted her writing endeavors due to concerns raised by her brother-in-law, Prince William, regarding potential implications for the royal family's reputation, her career highlights her steadfast commitment and evident talent. Mathews amassed his wealth through his company, Eden Rock Group, an investment advisory firm headquartered in London, established in 2001 per their website. According to Wealth Quotient co-founder David Freidman, Mathews' stake in Eden Capital and potential earnings over the years could place him close to billionaire status.

Kate and Pippa Middleton pic.twitter.com/lbcKOlI9bh — RedandLegs 🇺🇦 (@RedandLegs) October 26, 2021

While Mathews previously pursued a career as a professional race car driver in London, he has since retired from the sport. Like Pippa, Mathews is linked to a prosperous family business and an heir to the Eden Rock hotel chain, renowned for St. Barths. Acquired by Mathews' father in 1995, the establishment has become a favorite retreat for celebrities and notable figures like Tom Hanks and Jessica Alba. The pair chose the resort as the venue for their New Year's Eve celebration in 2016. While having parents who own a celebrity-favorite resort could provide a solid foundation for financial success, it's suggested that Mathews may not have received significant assistance from his parents. According to his brother, Spencer Mathews, their parents weren't known for indulging their children.