Here's Decoding the Actual Net Worth of Britain's Royal Family Members

The Real Net Worth of the British Royal Family

The British Royal family is amongst the world's richest families with an approximate net worth of billions of pounds. The record of the generational wealth of the family is available to the public however, the historical value of some of the royal possessions has kept certain particulars away from people to note. The "Firm" consists of some of the widely known faces but not everybody is aware of the real net worth of the members of the British royalty. Here's looking into their actual net worth per Investing.com.

1. Duchess of Kent, Katharine

Katharine, married to Prince Edward since 1961, is renowned for her discretion within the Royal Family. Despite her privacy preference, her decision to convert to Catholicism garnered significant attention, marking a historic moment as the first royal to do so since the enactment of a 1701 Parliament law, which restricted succession to Protestants. Her net worth matches that of her husband, that is, $10 million, reflecting her financial independence.

2. Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, known for her vibrant personality, holds a historical position within the Royal Family as the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Although her direct ties to the family have shifted over time, her presence remains notable. The Duchess of York has a net worth of $1 million. Following her separation from Prince Andrew, attributed in part to their divergent schedules, Fergie encountered public scrutiny, notably sparked by a controversial photograph capturing her sunbathing shortly after the split.

3. Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, a well-known Hollywood actress became a popular name with the popular TV series Suits. Apart from her acting career, Markle made sure she contributed to charitable causes and advocated for gender equality. Markle has made it a ritual to contribute to positive changes in society with her charity and promote gender equality. With her recent return to acting and exploration of opportunities in Hollywood, Markle's net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

4. Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry

Prince Harry, like his brother, inherited a substantial sum of $40 million from his late mother, Princess Diana, which he has received dividends from since turning 25. Apart from his financial inheritance, Prince Harry is deeply involved in supporting various organizations as their patron, which include but are not limited to the HALO Trust, the London Marathon Charitable Trust, and Walking With the Wounded. Significantly, he was bestowed with the title Duke of Sussex by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in conjunction with his marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.

5. Princess Michael of Kent, Marie

Hailing from the Czech Republic, Princess Michael of Kent tied the knot with Michael of Kent in 1978 after beginning her career in interior design. While neither she nor her husband receives parliamentary annuity or allowances, it was revealed that the Queen had covered her rent since 1979. The Princess has an estimated net worth nearing $40 million.

6. Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones

Sophie Helen, married to Prince Edward since 1999, is an actively engaged member of the Royal Family, dedicating herself full-time to various royal duties. As the Countess of Wessex, she has taken on the patronage of over 70 charities. Additionally, she holds esteemed positions as Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion the Rifle and as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Corps of Army Music and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps. Despite not being as widely recognized as some other royals, Sophie boasts a net worth of $35 million.

7. Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has a net worth of about $4.8 million from a trust fund set up by her great grandmother. She operates independently without direct support by the Sovereign Grant, unlike some of her cousins. However, she is not without resources, as she holds a full-time position as an associate director at the renowned London art gallery Hauser & Wirth where she earns a substantial annual salary of $112 million from this role alone.

8. Royal Princess, Anne

Princess Anne, the sole daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip among their four children, has long been hailed as a model royal. She has actively participated in over 300 charities and is known for her active participation. Apart from her royal obligations, Princess Anne created history by becoming the first member of the Royal Family to participate in the Olympics, highlighting her skills as a capable equestrian. Her net worth primarily comprises an annual stipend from the Crown, amounting to $30 million.

9. Duke of Kent, Prince Edward

Prince Edward, a first cousin to the Queen, has held the esteemed title of Duke of Kent for more than 75 years, succeeding his father. He dutifully represents Her Majesty by fulfilling numerous engagements. Having served as a soldier for over two decades, he receives an annual payment from the Crown amounting to approximately $308,800. Apart from his royal obligations, Prince Edward holds the prestigious position of president in various renowned organizations, including the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, The Scout Association, the Royal United Services Institute, and the Royal Institution of Great Britain. The British royal has a net worth of $45 million.