Kate Middleton is Feeling 'Sick' and 'Uncomfortable' About This Annual Royal Duty

Being a member of the British Royal Family comes with a plethora of responsibilities. Be it greeting the public, the occasional soirees, and many other international events, it’s not an easy feat. Despite the charming smiles donned by members of royalty, they each mask their own difficulties. The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is a prime example of such an ordeal. Middleton’s recent health scare has many worried for her well-being and also has her admirers concerned about the toll of her royal duties. Although she’s undergoing strict recovery, the upcoming royal event has many worried about how stressful it might be for her, as per The Mirror UK.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The Princess of Wales is currently relieved from her royal duties until she makes a recovery, possibly by April. On that note, she’ll remain absent for the BAFTAs and Commonwealth Day Service. However, there exists a strong possibility that she’d return for the most noteworthy royal event of the year: Trooping The Colour. This event is perhaps one of the most flamboyant and remarkable traditions dating back to many generations ago!

It involves a royal member seated atop a pristine and cordially decorated horse carriage which is very Cinderella-esque. Royal members are accompanied by their royal guard and are taken on a splendid joy ride from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade. Last year, it was followed by the King Charles III's Birthday Parade.

While this extravagant occasion continues to capture the hearts of almost every royal member fan, all eyes might just be on the Princess of Wales this year. In 2019, Middleton was reportedly feeling poorly during her entire ride. She was seated alongside Queen Camilla who held the title of The Duchess of Cornwall at the time. Middleton was accompanied by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. A few eagle-eyed observers claimed Middleton’s expressions were conflicting.

The annual Trooping the Colour will take place on 15 June 2024.



💂🏻‍♀️The Colours of the 2nd Battalion Irish Guards will be Trooped by No. 9 Company Irish Guards at the King's ceremonial birthday parade.



💂🏻‍♀️The Irish Guards colonel is The Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/4eoI2kkSI6 — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) January 24, 2024

She was seen frequently wincing and then regaining her usual graceful demeanor. Speaking to the publication in 2019, a source discussed the princess’s condition, at the time. The royal source revealed, “The truth is the Duchess of Cambridge gets very seasick and doesn’t enjoy the rocking motion of carriages.” The source added, “Worrying she may be ill on such an important occasion as Trooping the Colour added to her stress.” The question remains: Will Middleton make an appearance at the highly anticipated event? Or will she be asked to take it easy on account of her health?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The Princess of Wales recently underwent an intense abdominal surgery as revealed by sources from The Royal Family. Details concerning her ongoing recovery treatments, current health condition, and more are strictly being kept under wraps to respect Middleton’s privacy and wishes. Apart from being in excellent hands with the best medical care from London, her husband Prince William is also tending to taking care of their children whilst his beloved wife recovers.