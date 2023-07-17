Kim Kardashian is 'Envious' of Ex-Husband Kanye West's 'Strong Connect With New Wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West have been at odds with each other since their messy divorce last year which ended with constant bickering between West and her online. Although West attempted to win back his wife's heart on many occasions, even while she dated Pete Davidson, the two have never gotten back together.

Soon after West announced that he was a married man once more when he tied the knot with model, Bianca Censori. Although both West and Kim appeared to have moved on from their history, it seems like Kim is still feeling some form of jealousy after all this time.

According to sources from Mirror, Kim reportedly envies her ex-husband's model wife, Bianca Censori. As per Kendra Capalbo, a licensed s** and couples therapist from the prestigious Esclusiva Couples Retreats, Kim is having difficulty adjusting to the fact that her husband has moved on and is in a 'stable' marriage. "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back - a more stable version," said Capalbo.

Capalbo then proceeded to explain that the fact that Kim once made the said desire known, makes it evident and possibly natural for her to possess feelings of envy for Censori. "Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship, and she might feel envious that Bianca seems to be experiencing a more balanced side of Kanye, similar to the person Kim initially fell in love with," emphasized Capalbo in light of Kim's feelings.

The therapist further highlights how challenging it possibly is for Kim to listen to the world's opinion of Censori being a better fit for West than she was; possibly uncomfortable with comparison. The therapist goes on to comment about Kim's personality and suggests a probability based on a professional analysis. "If Kim has hints of a savior complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship," noted Capalbo with emphasis on Kim's claims in the past.

Capalbo goes on to note that because of these specific facts, Kim would certainly have a hard time accepting the ordeal. "It might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly become a better match for Kanye."

Response to The Kardashians star's stance on Censori's compatibility was only recently brought up. Sally Baker from Working On The Body analyzed a picture of both of Kanye's romantic partners and framed conclusions based on her observations. Baker reportedly glanced through a picture of Kim and West from the past and a current picture of Censori and West. She then revealed that compared to Kim, West has a "strong emotional connection" with Censori, per The Mirror.

