10 Actors Who Did a Splendid Job Playing 'Santa' in Movies Through the Years

Here are The Top 10 Most Beloved Movie Santas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Kelley

Christmas is approaching at a speedy pace with it being merely a few days away! There’s snow everywhere with a chance of being nipped by Jack Frost, the exciting atmosphere of presents under the tree, colorful lights all around illuminating the streets [and your homes] with a warm glow, and of course children's innocent quest about the whereabouts of Santa Claus! When one would think of Santa they’d envision a man adorned with a thick red coat with [hopefully] white faux fur and a jolly big belly. His beard is all white with perhaps gold-rimmed spectacles and gigantic boots. He’d carry with him a magical red rucksack filled with unfathomable presents for all the children of the world. Not to miss is his band of merry elves and a herd of reindeer [Cue Rudolph the Red-Nose reindeer] who help him deliver these presents! Oh, the definitions are endless! However, take a look at the 10 best on-screen Santa Clauses that made your childhood enchanting as per The Business Insider:

1. The Unconventional 'Bad' Santa

Image Source: Columbia Pictures

Let's begin with a rather unorthodox version of Santa, he’s not your regular jolly good person who’d hop from rooftop to rooftop, climbing down chimney’s deliver your gift. The movie Bad Santa may not be the best Christmas movie to watch with your family [especially children] but it certainly has its moments. Generally, one would leave some warm milk out with some cookies for Santa in the night for his visit. But this Santa prefers a good whiskey or booze! The movie may be unconventional but, Billy Bob Thornton portrayed the complex role rather beautifully! It surrounds Thronton’s character truly grasping the gravity of Christmas after he encounters a troubled lad who attempted to rob a departmental store on the eve of Christmas. Be prepared to hear some pretty crass and foul-mouthed tone!

2. Another Unconventional 'Violent' Santa

Image Source: Universal Pictures

The character Santa Claus is generally portrayed as someone who bellows “Ho! Ho! Ho!” all Christmas long, laughing away about his sled with his elves occasionally. You wouldn’t exactly imagine him to be someone consumed by wrath and bloodied now, would you? This recently released movie: Violent Night features Stranger Things star David Harbour in a thrilling twist! The actor’s ability to take on the dual role of being both naughty and nice is truly noteworthy in the movie. While it is an amalgam of horror and comedy throughout, the movie may leave you perplexed, rolling on the floor laughing, or both! It’s worth the watch for Harbour.

3. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Image Source: Netflix

Kurt Russell is known for his phenomenal record of donning any role he decides to take on. And perhaps portraying Santa Claus is one of his greatest decisions ever! The actor played the legendary role in the Netflix classic The Christmas Chronicles and reprised his role in the sequel that came out later in 2020. The storyline revolves around children who suddenly come across Santa and follow him on a few adventures through the night before he heads home to the North Pole. Do note, there was no compromise of comedy and charisma when it came to Russell’s delivery! It’s worth watching it with family and loved ones!

4. Fred Claus

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Fred Claus can be described as one of those classic feel-good Christmas Eve movies that not only give you warm fuzzy feelings but might just make you appreciate the bond you have with your sibling or make you wish you had one if you’re an only child! The movie is centered around two brothers from Claus’ line: Nicholas(Paul Giamatti) and Fred (Vince Vaughn) and explores how each of them navigates their relationship as brothers when the other is in trouble at the North Pole. After Vaughn’s character gets into some legal peril, he turns to his beloved brother for help. The way their bond evolves in the movie and how they learn about the magic of Christmas on their own accord remains a noteworthy moment in the film.

5. Let's 'Get' Santa?

Image Source: Warner Bros

Actor Jim Broadbent’s role in Get Santa remains one of his most memorable roles that fans cherish to date! This chaotic film saw Santa in a whole new light: someone who’s a little muddleheaded, perhaps a tad bit clumsy, but mighty at heart. Broadbent’s character was maybe one of the most relatable characters as the story saw the actor accidentally crash his sleigh in an unknown location, losing his precious herd of reindeer all on Christmas Eve! The movie’s primary plotline did center around comedy but featured many raw emotions and scenes, making it a must-watch film at least once in your lifetime.

6. The Santa From 'Polar Express'

Image Source: Warner Bros.

The Polar Express remains an enigmatic and ethereal animated Christmas movie that’s simply an enchanting experience by itself. Featuring the talented voice of Tom Hanks, it encapsulated everything Christmas is and what one could make it be. Hanks not only took on the role of the conductor but also took on the honorary role of ‘Saint Nick’ and did a brilliant job with voicing the character! Although Saint Nick appeared rarely in the movie, when he did make an appearance towards the climax he remained a prominent character to look out for.

7. The Santa in 'Elf'

Image Source: New Line Cinema

The movie Elf wasn’t just Will Ferrell’s finest work but it was also one of more actor’s most remembered and beloved movies. Late actor Ed Asner was known for his refreshing gruff voice and dextrous skills as an actor. By the time he decided to take Santa’s cape, he was already a seasoned veteran in the field of acting. This movie proved just how much of a great actor Asner really was and his brief yet hearty and charming performance will continue to echo in the hearts and minds of his fans forever.

8. Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clause'

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Tim Allen is renowned for voicing the stoic yet bashful astronaut Buzz Lightyear from Pixar’s iconic animated movie Toy Story. Apart from being a phenomenal voice actor, Allen is one of the greatest actors in the entertainment industry. His passion for the art and the fun he has while working speak volumes of the kind of actor he’s molded himself to be. His movie The Santa Claus goes down in history as one of the most beautiful portrayals of Santa. The first installment of the movie eventually earned a trilogy, because it was just brilliantly written and portrayed! The film saw Allen’s character - a divorced father who transformed into Santa Claus over time, become a harbinger of joy, laughter, and hope.

9. Richard Attenborough's 'Miracle on 34th Street

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

Richard Attenborough’s talent as an actor has continued to charm generations with this legendary role that still warms the hearts of all those who watch Miracle on 34th Street. The late actor starred alongside Matilda actress, Mara Wilson in this feel-good Christmas movie that dates back to 1994. What’s ultra special about this movie is that it’s a remake of the original that starred Kris Kringle as Santa Claus instead. However, Wilson’s innocence, Attenborough’s genuine love and affinity for children, and his warm heart won over the audience. Although the actors changed, the story was left unbothered with Wilson and Dylan McDermott setting off on a mammoth task to prove that Claus was real. Attenborough’s cheerful laughter, his wholesome smile, and the light he brought simply touched the hearts of any die-hard cinema fan who watched the movie. It’s still one of the most sensational Christmas treats to date!

10. The Original 'Miracle on 34th Street'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

As beloved as remakes are, you can’t help but fawn over an original authentic version of the film where it first began! Ending on a strong note is the original Miracle On 34th Street featuring late actor Edmund Gwenn. The movie dates back to the year 1947 and is a black-and-white movie. Despite the lack of color, it certainly colored the hearts of all who watched it with glee and happiness. This movie remains the ethos of many other films that set out to create magic via Santa Claus. Hence, for his role as the fabled Saint Nick, Gwenn remains the only actor in the history of film to have received an Oscar for the character of Santa Claus. An honor no other actor has been able to accomplish just yet. Gwenn was the total package, from the manner he walked, the way he let out a deep laugh, his warm inviting smile, and his tender gaze will perhaps forever be burned into the memories of all those who feast upon this ultimate classic!

