Top 8 Entertaining Christmas Movies to Binge Watch This Holiday Season

Top 8 Films You Must Watch This Holiday Season

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Universal

If you haven’t already guessed, it’s that time of the year again, with Christmas trees going up and some old and some new traditions unfolding. The divine smell of mulled wine wafting through the air, accompanied by those scrumptious treats such as the delightful gingerbread house, a yummy pudding, and more, results in a total flavor bomb! Furthermore, cozying up by the fire with some soothing hot chocolate and fluffy marshmallows is surely the ultimate comfort task this holiday season. But, hey! If there’s one other thing that the holiday season means besides looking forward to opening presents, it’s holiday movies! Take a look at some classic holiday hits you simply cannot pass by, as suggested by The Guardian.

1. Die Hard

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by 20th Century-Fox

Now, this may not exactly give off a very Christmas-y vibe or boast of the classic holiday cheer. But it is, at the end of the day, a Bruce Willis movie set during the season. Die Hard is an action-thriller movie about a cop, John McClane, who just wants to get home for Christmas with his wife. While on his way home, he encounters a few bad guys, sending them to their doom. But what makes it iconic is Willis’ dialogue with the lead villain at the end, atop the Nakatomi Corporation building: “Yippee-Ki-Yay, m**********!” This lives rent-free in the hearts and minds of every Die Hard franchise fan to date.

2. Elf

Image Source: Hulu

Will Ferrell is known as one of the greatest comedy gurus in the entertainment industry! His performance in the 2003 classic Elf partly contributed to his enormous success today. This movie is perhaps an ethos of what comedy is and boasts of everything Christmas! Given the name, the movie explores Ferrell’s character Buddy, who’s essentially a human raised by elves at the North Pole. Young Buddy one day decides to venture away from home in search of his real father and embarks on many adventures since then! Just a subtle note: Be careful not to spill hot cocoa while watching this!

3. Jingle All the Way

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Murray Close

Next on the list may not be the greatest of all time for the holiday season, but it speaks volumes in terms of a feel-good movie. Jingle All the Way features a dad [Arnold Schwarzenegger] who accidentally forgets to get his kid a Christmas present [a classic dilemma for most parents!]. Although it’s no big deal to get a present, it is in a way since it’s already Christmas Eve, and the one toy your kid wants is all sold out! The movie features hilarious twists and turns, with Schwarzenegger’s character going all out with a cop friend of his [Myron Larabee] to acquire ‘Turboman.’ While largely comedic, this movie ends with a heartfelt moment between a father and his son.

4. The Polar Express

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Now this movie is one of the greatest animated films fit for the occasion! One can reminisce about the sound of the legendary The Polar Express steaming ahead at full speed and the voice of the conductor [voiced by Tom Hanks] saying, "Tickets please!” The sound of the enchanting tickets being punched swiftly, followed by the look of bewilderment and excitement on some of the children's faces, makes it worthwhile! However, a noteworthy scene is the flamboyant serving of piping hot chocolate. While the film has its moments of humor, it also boasts some pretty big lessons, including cherishing one's childhood.

5. A Christmas Carol

Image Source: Disney

A Christmas Carol may not be everyone’s cup of tea, given its rather haunting beginning and plotline. However, as it develops, the movie touches on some very deep, emotionally moving concepts such as humility, living in the moment, generosity, and more. The story revolves around old man Ebenezer Scrooge, a rude moneymaker who claims to hate Christmas and everything associated with it! Little did he know that he’d be paid a visit by the ghost of Christmas and an old friend. Furthermore, he eventually does regain the cheer he lost in the most heart-melting manner. This is a must-watch at least once in your lifetime!

6. Edward Scissorhands

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corpo

Johnny Depp is known for many roles throughout his career, but the one he's renowned for is his role as the protagonist in Edward Scissorhands. The movie remains a masterpiece in the film industry with its unique and brilliantly crafted story. The story is about an extraordinary boy named Edward, who, [as the name suggests] has razor-sharp scissors for his hands. He sets off to navigate life itself, oblivious to his peculiar condition, until he comes upon the beautiful Kim [Winona Ryder]. Unlike the cruel judgment of others, she treats him with kindness and love. Furthermore, Edward’s love for sculpting some elegant ice sculptures just to make it snow for her is a slow-burn romance enjoyed by all who watch the movie.

7. Home Alone

Image Source: Hulu

The list is utterly incomplete without the honorary mention of this 1990 classic movie: Home Alone. The movie that propelled actor Macaulay Culkin ahead in his career is none other than this popular holiday film. The movie features young Kevin McAllister, who’s accidentally left home alone after he gets into trouble with his family. What’s possibly worse is that two sneaky buglers—the wet bandits [at the time]—were eying the pristine abode for a while. Although the duo of thieves [Jon Pesci and Daniel Stern] thought it was going to be an easy feat, little did they know how much they were underestimating a nine-year-old! The movie will leave you gripped with laughter without missing a beat, but you’ll quickly recover with a glint of tears in your eyes in the end. Whether they’re happy tears or sad ones is up to one’s perspective.

8. How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Universal

Finishing strong, the last movie you simply cannot miss and have to watch at least once is How the Grinch Stole Christmas [2000]. Do note that presently there are renditions of the classic, such as the animated film: The Grinch, but nothing defeats an original, especially this one. The film is one of Jim Carrey’s best performances, as he donned the iconic Dr. Suess character. Carrey’s portrayal of the green-fuzzy, yellow-eyed meanie is something very rare to uncover in films these days, regardless of the fancy CGI. The movie revolves around Mr. Grinch, who, with a burning passion, hates the holiday and wants to forever halt it in ‘Whoville’. Until he encounters young Cindy Lou Who [Taylor Momsen]. The young lady very slowly and patiently makes Carrey’s character eventually come around by revealing the real meaning of the holiday. If not for the vibe, you have to watch it for Carrey’s portrayal of the role!

