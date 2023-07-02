‘Love Island’ Star Mehdi Edno Reveals Scandalous Gossip About 'Naughty' Fling With His School Teacher

Mehdi Edno from Love Island shocked his fellow Islanders by confessing to having a "naughty" relationship with his teacher. The shocking revelation came during a game on the ITV2 program, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Engaged in a game of 'Never Have I Ever,' the communication specialist, who is partnered with Whitney Adebayo, openly admitted his past actions by taking a sip from his drink, indicating his guilt.

Mal, a newcomer from Scotland, started the game by saying, "Never have I ever got with my teacher!" Mehdi was the only Islander who drank, hence he was the only one who had a romance with a teacher.

When pressed for more information, he revealed the origins of the school fling. Edno said, "I needed a little bit of help from my teacher, she helped me and then we got a little bit naughty. But then I found out she was in a relationship, so I called it quits." He also made other startling admissions during the game. Edno acknowledged that he was the only Islander to have been in a relationship with someone older than 40. He revealed to his co-stars that when he was only 20 years old, he had a romantic relationship with a woman in her early 40s.

As his admission hit online spaces, fans could not contain their shock. Many of them shared memes to communicate their surprise at Edno's confessions. "We ignoring the fact Medhi got with his TEACHER and a FORTY-year-old," a Twitter user shared disbelief at the shocking revelations. "Mehdi is the definition of a smooth man #LOVEISLAND," another user said. A fan wrote a funny comment, "All Medhi's past teacher's husbands watching the show right now," followed by a meme of a woman looking shocked. Many pointed out how strange it was that Mehdi stopped his fling with his teacher because she was in a relationship and not because she was his professor.

Edno surprised Adebayo on tonight's show by inviting bombshell Leah for a chat and telling her he was curious about getting to know her, per The Daily Star. Fans took to Twitter to react: “Mehdi kissed Whitney yet he admits has been thinking about Leah for several days - I want him gone,” said one fan. “Mehdi wants to break free he has tried everything to get rid of Whitney, being mean, and now he’s chatting to Leah,” penned a second, while a third added, “To be honest, I'm not too surprised by Mehdi's sudden switch up, he's been trying to find excuses to be upset at Whitney tryna making her the bad guy and everything since Leah entered.”

