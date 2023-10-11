Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy adopted an unexpected approach during his recent speech at New England College when approached by a protester shouting outside the venue.

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur well-known in right-wing circles, interrupted his town hall meeting to invite a protester to come inside and express their concerns, reports Livemint. This surprising step stood in stark contrast to the combative and divisive rhetoric that has frequently defined recent political events.

"Would you like to join us I noticed you were very vocal," Ramaswamy asked the protester. “You're welcome. You don't have to be outside; you are allowed in," he added. Furthermore, he told the protester, “Who needs the signs when you have the voice? Come on, and we will give you a chance to ask questions like everybody else."

Vivek Ramaswamy confronted a protester who was yelling outside his speech at New England College, pausing the town hall in the middle of his address to invite the protester inside and let him speak. pic.twitter.com/f0JyYTUHRb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 6, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, Ramaswamy discussed his stand and the topics he is advocating in his campaign for the Republican presidential candidacy in 2024. His foreign policy views, particularly his condemnation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for extra financial assistance from the US, have drawn attention.

Ramaswamy has stated clearly that if elected president, he plans to decrease funding to Ukraine, a position that has caused debate. He claims that, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "evil dictator," Ukraine has its own problems.

“I have a problem with appeasement too, but I want to be very clear. We have to level with the American people here. Just because Putin is an evil dictator—and he is—does not mean that Ukraine is good," he stated. “This (Ukraine) is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. This is a country that has consolidated all media into one state media arm, whose president just last week was praising a Nazi in his own ranks, has threatened the United States not to hold its own normal elections this year unless it gets more funding," Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy's candidacy for president in 2024 also represents a broader movement within the Republican Party. He rose to popularity among conservatives by opposing corporate initiatives to advance political, social, and environmental issues, reports The New York Times. He specifically critiques the Environmental, Social, and Governance (E.S.G.) paradigm, which takes into account the societal impact of investment decisions. This is consistent with his broader message of opposing what he refers to as "secular religions" such as "Covidism, climatism, and gender ideology."

Ramaswamy's campaign portrays conservatives as victims of a culture focused on tackling racism and hate. He sees diversity, equality, and inclusion (D.E.I.) initiatives as problematic, claiming that they should not be imposed on employees by firms. His program includes revoking Executive Order 11246, which, since 1965, has prohibited discrimination and mandated affirmative action for federal contractors.

