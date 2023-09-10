Taylor Swift has such a devoted fanbase that they would likely be ecstatic even if she released an album devoid of any music. However, the incredibly prolific artist has not only unveiled fresh, original albums in recent times but is also actively engaged in the process of re-recording her earlier catalog. With each fresh release, Taylor Swift provides fans with additional glimpses into her songwriting methods, her personal journey, and the relationships that have evolved and dissolved during her album recordings. In 2021, Taylor's unveiling of the ten-minute rendition of her past hit All Too Well once more delighted her dedicated fanbase.

Also Read: When Taylor Swift Revealed She Framed the Infamous Kanye West Incident From 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

During the promotion of Red (Taylor's Version) Swift made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She used this opportunity to delve into one of its most notable tracks: the expansive 10-minute rendition of All Too Well.

During the interview, she discussed the process of reimagining her album as part of her continuous project to re-record her entire catalog under Big Machine Records. She also talked about revisiting what she affectionately refers to as both her and her fans' favorite song from the original release, per Hollywood Reporter. Taylor also revealed the origin story behind the original 10-minute recording of All Too Well which is part of the re-released Red album, and it turns out it was all thanks to her mom!

“The way that this song was written was, I was going through a bit of a sad time,” she elaborated to Fallon about her encounter with songwriting at the age of 21. “I was in band rehearsals for a tour that I was about to go out on called the Speak Now Tour, and I showed up for rehearsals, and I just was really upset and sad and everybody could tell. It was really not fun to be around me that day.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber Had Opposite Experiences When They Guest-Starred on CSI

Swift mentioned that she took a seat, grabbed her guitar, and “just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again” before the crew joined in. They proceeded on to play for 10 to 15 minutes, the musician said. “I started ad-libbing what I was going through and what I was feeling, and it went on. The song kept building and building and building in intensity,” she described.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Taylor “Swiftly” Avoids Ex-Boyfriend Matty Healy Just Few Months After Their Breakup

Eventually, they resumed their usual rehearsal routine, but Swift credited her ability to preserve the impromptu session to her mother. “At the end of the day, my mom came up to my sound guy, and she’s like, ‘Is there any chance that you recorded that?’ And he was like, ‘Yep,’ and handed her a CD.” Nonetheless, the initial 10-minute rendition of All Too Well was edited down for the 2012 release of Red. With a chuckle, Swift remarked, "Ten minutes is absurd. That’s an absurd length of time, Who thinks they can put out a 10-minute song?"

Indeed, every Swiftie is grateful that Mama Swift recorded the 10-minute version of the masterpiece that All Too Well is!

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift 'Angers' Big Studios After Partnering With AMC Theatres Amid Strikes For Eras Tour Movie

Taylor Swift to Bring Eras Tour Concert Experience Film to Movie Theaters: "I’m Overjoyed"