Kevin Costner’s Ex-wife Christine Reveals His Last Year's Extravagant Spending Amid Divorce Battle

The Costner-Baumgartner divorce just got messier, especially after Kevin Costner's annual expenses have been unveiled by his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. According to official court documents obtained by Page Six, Baumgartner has exposed all of her former husband's expenditures throughout the year 2022. From money spent on real estate to travel expenses, she's unveiled it all.

Baumgartner had previously, in a filing, listed Costner's total income that was generated through his work in the film industry followed by other sources in the year 2022. This amount tallied up to a whopping cost of $19,517,064 before the deduction of taxes was taken into account. Out of this income, Costner reportedly spent approximately $11,921,543 in that same year. His net income for that particular year was rounded off to approximately $7.5 million.

Most of the money spent was toward real estate maintenance. The cost to upkeep several lavish properties is reportedly what's eating away at Costner's finances. Some of these major properties, according to records, are located in Santa Barbara in California's Padaro Lane, Aspen, and another property referred to as the "Beach House" in filings.

The luxe manor at Santa Barbara could have possibly burnt a hole in Costner's pocket over the years. Records mention that a total of $70,000 was spent to maintain just its garden, and $20,000 was used for repairs within the home and outside. The taxes for this home cost $200,000 and there were also other costs recorded.

The breathtaking home located in Aspen was purchased last year in 2022 and was bought for $2 million. The expenses here are just as steep as in the previous home. This rustic house has a gorgeous ranch and the cost to maintain it is equally daunting. The manager of the ranch earns roughly $92,000 annually while the salaries for fellow employees round off to about $170,533. Other costs within this home go towards gardening and maintaining the lush lawn - an eye-watering $34,732. Additionally, $21,807 were recorded for spa services and $20,000 was spent in order to keep the place neat and tidy.

The stunning and luxe "Beach House" may appear to be an ideal luxury mansion. But, it was a relatively cheap investment for Costner. The total amount spent last year for its maintenance was found to be $1,178,147. Out of this, the amount was divided into $424,000 for gardening of the landscape and the vicinity, $12,000 for security costs since it appears to be in a prime destination, and $200,000 for repairs within the abode.

While these were major expenses, other expenses included his children's education which cost him an amount beyond $78,000. Since the actor truly appreciates golf, his dues to play the sport cost him $34,434 roughly. He also invested $12,851 in a personal trainer to keep himself fit. Last year the actor also donated more than $36,000 to respected charity organizations. However, one of his most expensive investments was the purchase of gifts for his family. This came to a hefty sum of more than $830,000 and included clearing credit card payments for the members of his family.

