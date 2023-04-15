Jamie Foxx 'On His Way To Recovery' After 'Medical Complication,' Daughter Corinne Reveals

Jamie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared. In a statement posted on Corinne's Instagram Wednesday night, the Foxx family revealed the actor "experienced a medical complication" on Tuesday and is recovering. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the statement read. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The statement from the family didn’t share any details about the nature of this medical complication, but the update is nonetheless welcome. "On his way to recovery" after "quick action" suggests that Jamie Foxx’s health is on the mend after a situation that could have become much worse.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation further told TMZ that Foxx, 55, was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, and his condition was "serious enough" that members of his family traveled into town. "He's communicating now, and that's good news," one of the outlet’s sources noted.

The "Django Unchained" actor shares Corinne, 29, with his ex-partner, Connie Kline, and another daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his ex-partner Kristin Grannis. Corinne was a writer and executive producer on the Netflix series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" which starred Foxx. Foxx opened up about his tight-knit relationship with his daughters Corinne and Annalise in his book "Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," released on October 2021.

Page Six reported that Foxx's health scare coincided with his return to filming "Back in Action" after rumors of a meltdown. In June 2022, Cameron Diaz had announced she was coming out of retirement to star alongside Foxx in the upcoming film "Back in Action," which is currently in post-production according to IMDb.

Foxx shared the news of Diaz's return on Twitter by posting a recording of a three-way call between Diaz, Foxx and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Cameron, I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," tweeted Foxx, who co-starred with Diaz in the 2014 film "Annie."

Foxx won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2005 for his portrayal of the pianist and singer Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray," and was nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actor the same year for his role in Tom Cruise-drama "Collateral." Other key films of the actor include "Django Unchained," "Annie," "Jarhead" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchise. He has also released five albums, the last four of which have made it to the US Top 10. He won a Grammy award in 2010 for the single "Blame It."