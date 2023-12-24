Here Are 8 Celebs Who Underwent Weight Loss Surgery Due to Their Health Issues

8 Celebrities Who Made Difficult Decisions Due to Their Health Issues

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Also Read: Here's The Real Reason Why Mariah Carey’s Song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is a Huge Success

In a society where a public figure's every action is constantly scrutinized, celebrities find themselves under a relentless spotlight where societal expectations conflict with personal challenges. Due to health concerns, several celebrities, like Mariah Carey and Graham Elliot, have made the difficult decision to undergo weight loss surgery, per The Things. Many celebrities deal with health difficulties behind closed doors, navigating an environment where weight stigma may contribute to a culture of secrecy. Here are eight celebrities who overcame personal challenges, defied preconceptions, and made the difficult decision to have weight loss surgery.

1. Rosie O'Donnell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Rosie O'Donnell underwent a treatment to reduce her stomach to less than half its former size after suffering a near-fatal heart attack in 2012. This choice was driven by the necessity to control her weight and her health. O'Donnell said the operation changed her life, as she went from 240 to 176 pounds. “It’s not easy to be obese in America and have everyone feel free to ridicule you,” she said. “When I was in the midst of some of my spat wars with some Republican candidates, that was always one of the first things that was said. And now it’s like a different reality. We’ll see how long it lasts,” she told PEOPLE in 2015.

Also Read: Here's How Much Mariah Carey Earns Yearly For Her Popular Song, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

2. Graham Elliot

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Also Read: North West Sings Along With Kim Kardashian at Mariah Carey’s Show, Fans Compare Her With Dad Kanye West

Graham Elliot's weight reduction surgery in 2013 resulted in a considerable drop in weight from his prior 400-pound (181 kg) body. The celebrity chef discussed his post-surgery alterations, stating that his stomach was considerably smaller and that he would feel full quicker. Elliot revealed to PEOPLE, “Weight is something I’ve battled all my life,” Elliot told the outlet just days before his laparoscopic procedure. “It’s hard to get in and out of a car, tie my shoe, or play with my kids.”

3. Mariah Carey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Mariah Carey gained weight after having twins in 2011. Carey struggled with her weight as it impacted her performance and energy levels, but she decided to get gastric sleeve surgery in 2017 after terrible online body-shaming directed at her. According to ET, Carey has been eating properly and staying fit following her operation. "She is very confident about her appearance now," the source explained. "The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she's doing well keeping up with it. She's in a very good place with her health and her life."

4. Billy Gardell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Billy Gardell persevered in his weight-loss effort, losing almost 150 pounds since 2020. Gardell was advised to have bariatric surgery in July 2022 to reduce his COVID risk, and he has since worked on developing a healthy relationship with food. The actor also said that his resting heart rate has decreased from 113 to 68 and that he no longer has Type 2 diabetes. In an interview with ET, Gardell shared, "I float between 205 pounds and 210 pounds. Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there."

5. Randy Jackson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

After undergoing bariatric surgery in 2003, Randy Jackson lost an amazing 100 pounds (45 kg) of weight, compared to his previous 350 pounds (158 kg).

Jackson talked about how hard it was to keep the weight off, especially when he was given a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Jackson has published a memoir about his challenges and successes with weight reduction, Body with Soul: Slash Sugar, Cut Cholesterol, and Get a Jump on Your Best Life.

6. Kelly Osbourne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Kelly Osbourne lost eighty-five pounds after opting to undergo weight loss surgery in 2018. Osbourne overcame her prior battles with alcoholism and bad eating habits, and she welcomed and rejoiced in her shift to a healthier lifestyle. Osbourne said on the Hollywood Raw podcast that she put her mental health above all else before having surgery as it is not a magic bullet. "I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it... All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn't solve all your problems. It's not a quick fix."

7. Rosie Mercado

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Foc Kan

Rosie Mercado began her weight-loss quest after an airline staff indicated she needed an extra seat owing to her 410-pound (185 kg) body weight. Mercado successfully lost 240 pounds (108 kg) and went from a size 36 to a size 12/14 after her operation. Mercado has no regrets about his lengthy and difficult weight-loss journey. "I would do it all over again because I can wear clothes that I was never able to wear, I can run, and I don't feel the pulling of my skin, I'm not dealing with the skin rashes," she told PEOPLE.

8. Lisa Lampanelli

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Lisa Lampanelli, a former stand-up comedian, shed 100 pounds from her top weight of 248 pounds (112 kg) following surgery in 2012. Lampanelli struggled with her weight for years and eventually found it difficult to maintain serious weight loss due to her yo-yo diet. Despite earlier discounting surgery as a quick fix, Lampanelli learned that her extra weight caused issues in her personal life, eventually leading to her divorce. "I feel like I’ve reached the weight I’m supposed to be," Lampanelli said, per TODAY. "I'm officially a skinny b----!"

More from Inquisitr

Chicago’s Apparent Anguish at an Event Had People Questioning Mom Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Skills

When Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Made Cameo on Their Daughters' TikTok Dance Video