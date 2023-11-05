Recently, an incident involving the Kardashian-Jenner clan's younger member, Penelope Disick, made headlines and had fans all over the world laughing. Fans were in awe at Penelope's sassy reaction to Aunt Kylie Jenner's greeting and her surprising remarks about her father, Scott Disick's dating life.

A recent episode of The Kardashians offered a glimpse into a typical family moment in Los Angeles. Kylie walked in while her family members, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, were gathered on a cozy couch. The Hulu star made a dramatic entrance in a skintight black outfit, which contrasted sharply with the relaxed atmosphere of the room, per The Sun.

Kylie went around the room, lavishing kisses and dramatic hair flips on her family members. However, not all of her relatives appeared to be at ease with the situation. Fans quickly noticed a puzzled expression on Penelope Disick's face, with some even suggesting it was her way of rolling eyes at Kylie's behavior, in a Reddit thread. One person wrote, "Lol at Penelope rolling her eyes."

Kourtney appeared to be protecting Penelope with her arm around her, and fans couldn't help but notice the bond between mother and daughter during the memorable family gathering. As one user put it, "Hahaha I like how Kourtney has her arm around Penelope, and Penelope is leaning into her mom like “keep protecting me from the weird aunt.'" Another person noted, "Something is happening. Look at everyone’s face…Penelope looks uncomfortable, so does Kourtney & is looking at Kim to see what she thinks & Kylie is looking at P like 'Damn..everyone knows, even the child' .. yikes."

A few days earlier, Penelope surprised everyone by revealing her candidness and wit during a family discussion about her father, Scott Disick's, dating life. On the October 18th episode of The Kardashians, Kris and Khloe encouraged Scott to hire a matchmaker to help him find a date, reports E! News.

During the conversation, Khloe mentioned Scott's interest in dating women in their late twenties. Penelope, on the other hand, had a different viewpoint and didn't hesitate to express it. "He was saying late 20s," Khloe informed Penelope, prompting her to respond to her dad, "No! 20s?". She countered with a wry smile, "You're 40. You're not gonna date someone 19."

Scott, amused by his daughter's candidness, admitted that dating someone two decades younger would be a bad idea. Penelope's criteria for her father's potential partner were reasonable: a pleasant personality and the ability to be attractive. She also mentioned that they should share an interest in fitness, telling her father, "You need to go to the gym also." Her final statement was "I want him to have a girlfriend."

