Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy up While Sharing a Horse on a Romantic Date

The whirlwind romance continues for supermodel Kendall Jenner and Latin artist Bad Bunny as the two were spotted getting quite cozy with each other on April 2. This comes in after a speculated double-date night with singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber as reported by PageSix. The two had the cutest date horseriding with each other according to the photos by TMZ. Jenner kept it classic with a white crop top, denim jeans and a flannel wrapped around her waist, while Bunny kept it suave and clean and showed up in a Tan jacket with black pants and a pair of classic sneakers.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date.

Sparks between the supermodel and Grammy winner are evident although they continue to keep fans in suspense about their relationship status. From being all flirty and affectionate with each other, not holding back on PDA, to being spotted making out at dinner with the Biebers, they have created a lot of hopeful excitement among the fans. However, neither representative agents are open to comment on their present relationship status. Even though things appear to be heating up between the two, according to PopSugar reports, they definitely like each other but they're keeping it casual with no labels yet.

According to an interview in 2019 that Kendall did with US Magazine, she never shares her relationships with the public unless it reaches a "serious" point. Her gal pal Hailey Bieber added on and gave insider information on how the supermodel handles her relationships, both romantic and friendly. She gushed about how Kendall is a great girlfriend and "loves hard" if she loves someone, but that she also hates to waste time. To this Kendall added her own explanation of what Hailey meant; she claimed that "someone has to do something for her to get off it [relationship]" and because of the lifestyle she leads, things become difficult to manage. However, she expressed her loyalty to whichever relationship she enters, no matter what.

Kendall was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA player Devan Booker back in 2022. The couple was sighted at each other's events; Kendall at Devan's games and Devan at Kendall's fashion shows. Even though they really liked each other, they were extremely private about their relationship, despite paparazzi sightings of the two. In an interview with Vogue Australia Kendall states that a relationship is meant only "between two people" and when it becomes the "worlds business" it really messes with people mentally. Unfortunately for the two, curtains fell on their relationship in October 2022.

Bad Bunny, though, has been pretty low-key with his relationships. He was last dating Gabriela Berlingeri in 2022 who made her appearance in the singer's video Un Verano Sin Ti which propelled his career as a Latin artist. He's also set to enter the "Big Leagues" in the cinematic universe of Marvel. At the moment the rapper shares no comment on his relationship with the supermodel and Reality TV sensation Kendall, however, he did throw subtle shade at her ex-boyfriend in his song Coco Chanel.