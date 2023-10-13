Blac Chyna Slammed Kylie Jenner for Taking her Daughter Dream on This Ride Without Her Permission

Blac Chyna’s popularity has been propelled even further since her romantic involvement with Rob Kardashian from The Kardashians. The musical talent not only dated him but almost got married and even welcomed a daughter, Dream, between the years 2016 and 2017. But when it came to their daughter post-split, the two had decided to co-parent her amicably. While Dream is mostly spotted with her mother, she spends just as much time with her father and his family. Although Chyna seemingly has no issue whenever her daughter is hanging out with the Kardashians, this one incident that took place in 2020 did not sit well with the female rapper.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: This is the Spot Where Kylie Jenner Took Her Children Stormi & Aire to Ahead of Halloween

According to The Sun, Chyna was furious upon finding out that Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner (of Kylie Cosmetics), allegedly took Dream, who was four years old at the time, on a helicopter ride in 2019. Moreover, it was allegedly the same helicopter in which legendary Basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, followed by seven other people, sadly passed away. That's not all, since it was reportedly flown by the very same pilot who was a part of the unfortunate crash in 2020.

Chyna’s lawyer at the time even delivered a statement to OK! Magazine expressing her client’s genuine concern and anger directed at Jenner. Lawyer Lynne Ciani alleged that Jenner seemed to be 'using' the tragic incident of Kobe's death as a publicity stunt: "Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash." Ciani further claimed that “Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride.”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Slammed for Sharing Pro-Israel Message Amid Hamas Attack, Deletes the Post

Ciani continued by saying that Chyna would not have given her permission for the same had she been asked by Jenner. The statement also read that “no parents should find out after the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission.” Ciani further conveyed Chyna’s feelings as a mother and how truly distressing it was for her to be in that position when her daughter, at the time, was only a mere toddler.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: Fans Share Screenshot of Kylie Jenner's New Photo, Points at 'Bizarre' Nightstand Detail

The lawyer stated that although Chyna was still quite bitter and upset at Jenner, she decided to sort this out in a peaceful manner and spoke to her ex-fiance, Rob, about a solution to this. “Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy,” the statement read.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Skips Former BFF Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Party Despite Their Rekindled Friendship

When 'Young Fan' Kylie Jenner Got to Sing With Gwen Stefani on Stage at a Concert