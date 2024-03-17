Here’s the Most Recent Joke From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle About the Royal Family

Employees at a Texas BBQ joint were amused by a quip from Prince Harry following his and Meghan Markle's visit to the restaurant, which occurred after the Duchess of Sussex spoke on a panel at the SXSW conference. During their visit, the couple made a lighthearted jest at the late Queen Elizabeth II's expense while enjoying some barbeque in Texas, as reported by Marca. Markle, serving as a panelist, delved into the impact of the internet on people's lives on International Women's Day, during a session titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

Later, they ventured out to try some genuine Lone Star State cuisine at a barbecue joint, where their playful jab at Harry's grandmother originated. According to the Daily Express, the restaurant staff revealed that the couple ordered brisket and sausages and were exceptionally pleasant, even taking photos with customers. During their visit, Harry noticed and appreciated a mural featuring British rock star Freddie Mercury dressed as Elizabeth, positioned next to a gender-neutral restroom. Looking at it he said, “We should take a picture in front of this.”

In reaction to Harry's remark about the Mercury photo, owner Allison Clem playfully quipped. He said, “I think you are in enough trouble as it is." Yet, the cuisine may have been something different from what Harry is accustomed to, having been raised in the British elite circles. However, Markle mentioned that they both thoroughly enjoyed it, deeming it the best BBQ they've ever tasted. Their positive experience left a lasting impression, with Cory Rivademar observing that they appeared genuinely happy together. Rivademar said, "I thought they seemed happy and sweet, he's very lovely. She spoke about their kid loving the new Disney movie, Wish. Very genuine and very loving. Happy couple. Nice to people who didn't even know what was going on."

The Duchess of Sussex joined the list for the International Women's Day event, marking the start of the Austin festival, as a visionary female leader and bestselling author. During her address at the conference, Markle also expressed her deep affection, praising her husband for his unwavering support and dedication to their family. At the conference, she said, "I'm fortunate in that, among the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner. My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don't take for granted. That is a real blessing."

Moreover, while on the panel, the Duchess shared her encounter with bullying, emphasizing the need for stronger online safeguarding measures. She said, “It's really interesting because I can reflect on it, I keep my distance from [social media] right now, for my own wellbeing. The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and [when] they were born.” The panel highlighted the portrayal of women in media and entertainment.