'The View' Host Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-panelist Sunny Hostin for Slut-Shaming Women in a Debate

"Women Empower Women," ABC's talk show The View, witnessed women calling out other women live on the show. Apparently, the show's host, Ana Navarro, snapped at fellow panelist Sunny Hostin for slut-shaming women (in general) while discussing cheating in relationships. Fellow moderator Joy Behar came to the rescue to pause the heated debate.

The panelists were embroiled in a fiery debate on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, during a segment where they discussed the topic of cheating husbands. Navarro seemed unimpressed with Hostin's opinion on a woman whose affair was being discussed on the show, reported the Daily Mail.

However, the disagreement turned into a full-fledged brawl between the hosts. The 80-year-old Joy Behar was forced to step in and take the show to a commercial break so the two could cool down. Behar slammed the on-screen row as 'pandemonium.' The two women even started shouting at one another.

Apparently, the panel was discussing a woman who had a 15-year affair with a married man. And Hostin branded her a 'marriage wrecker' and an 'adulteress.' Navarro took offense to those demeaning words and called out her fellow host for "slut-shaming" a woman. According to the 51-year-old political strategist, the lawyer is biased.

Navarro claimed the 54-year-old journalist always sides with men and never women every time they converse about topics like adultery. She seemed furious and claimed Hostin was a lucky woman who was blessed with a "good marriage." She also reminded her fellow host that no two situations are alike and that sometimes people are stuck in "loveless marriages."

The differing viewpoints took an ugly shape, and the hosts began to suppress each other's voices by yelling at the top of their lungs. Hostin locked horns with another fellow host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, over politics last month. This time, however, Behar interrupted and changed the topic while taming her fiery hosts.

The comedian began, "[She was] asking for advice on this particular thing. She says that she had a 15-year affair with a married man." She reminded the two women, "No judging," but Hostin fired back, "I am judging, I am judging." The rest of the panelists kept mum. Behar continued, "He then divorced his wife; I guess the word "homewrecker" is passé.."

Hostin shouted, "Marriage wrecker. Cheater. Adulteress." The 80-year-old reminded her fellow host, "Nobody's completely innocent when it comes to marriage and adultery; let's face facts here." Her apparent biases angered Navarro. She riled up and responded, "Why do you always go after the woman and never the [man]?"

Other panelists- Sara Haines and Griffin, shared their viewpoints as Behar continued to take a neutral path and end the topic. "Both people are guilty in these situations," Behar reminded. But Navarro kept proving her point. "Well, sometimes you've got to raise children, Sunny. Sometimes you got financial issues. It's not as easy for everybody and I think it's wrong for us to judge the woman as harshly as we do and let the man off." Hostin ignored Navarro's words and declared, "She needs to keep her butt home!" as the live studio audience laughed.

