Sunny Hostin of 'The View', Says She ‘Believes’ the Bullying and Harassment Claim Against Lizzo

Despite Lizzo's strenuous denials, Sunny Hostin of The View has said she 'believes' the harassment and bullying charges that have been made against the musician this week. The charges made by three of Lizzo's former backup dancers were reviewed on Thursday's edition of the ABC program. Also highlighted was Lizzo's statement, in which she called the allegations "outrageous" and "completely false."

LIZZO SUED BY FORMER BACKUP DANCERS: After news of the Grammy-award winning singer being sued by three of her former dancers for alleged harassment and creating a hostile work environment, #TheView co-hosts react following Lizzo denying the allegations. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/iKKYq3igj7 — The View (@TheView) August 3, 2023

The Grammy winner and Big Grrrl Big Touring and Dancing team leader, Shirlene Quigley, have been accused by plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez of fostering a "sexually charged and uncomfortable" work atmosphere. Sunny, 54, said she is "so disappointed" in Lizzo on Thursday's program, expressing solidarity with the singer's accusers, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the NY Breaking, using allegations made by documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison against Lizzo, she criticized "the hypocrisy of the bullying that goes on" in the business. Sophia called Lizzo a "narcissistic bully" in a disturbing Instagram post, saying the singer "creates an extremely toxic work environment" as she detailed her claimed experiences with Lizzo while filming a documentary with the pop parade in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

Whoopi Goldberg of The View cautioned Sunny and the viewers at home to "wait until you have all the information" since, at this time, it's still just allegations. Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin addressed the charges, telling the panel, "I have to check my preconceptions just because I’m such a Lizzo fan. When I’m having a bad day, she’s my hype girl, I put Lizzo on, and I love her music, I love her energy and body positivity."

She continued, "That struck me where I think it’s an area where Lizzo can accept some responsibility because I’m sure she said, ‘I’m with my friends, my dancers are my friends,’ but there’s a power imbalance because she’s their boss, and so they don’t feel they can say “no”. So I noticed that, I love her and I want to see her come back from this, so I think acknowledging some responsibility for whatever is true, but it’s also so hard with these things to know."

Then Joy Behar joined in, "It’s the fat shame that seems hypocritical because it’s all about body positivity and if it’s true, we don’t know if it’s true; we’ll see what happens when they get to the go to court. But if you go out and say you love your body, and then start shaming others, that’s not kosher. People don’t like that, that’s the hypocrisy of it."

Sunny, a mother of two, spoke forward with eagerness, "The hypocrisy of the bullying that goes on in this industry, in the music industry and the TV industry and Hollywood, where thin is everything and she was the only person who used to be. like, 'no, it’s not,' and so I guess that’s why I’m so disappointed." While referring to the recent claims by Sophia, she added, "I tend to believe this happened, and the reason I say this is because there was an Oscar-nominated director, her name is Sophia Nahli Allison. She is an incredible American documentary filmmaker and photographer. She was supposed to do Lizzo’s documentary. She said she was treated so disrespectfully by Lizzo that she eventually decided to walk away after about two weeks because of the toxicity."

