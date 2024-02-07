Former Trump White House Attorney Calls Alina Habba a 'Loser' During Interview on CNN

On Wednesday, Ty Cobb, the ex-White House lawyer for Donald Trump, expressed his views on the recent defamation trial involving former President Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba. Cobb labeled Habba as a 'loser' in light of the trial's outcome, which revolved around allegations made by writer E. Jean Carroll. Cobb said about Habba, “She lost, so she’s a loser. I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation."

In a conversation with CNN's Erin Burnett, Cobb also delved into his perspective on Habba's approach during the defamation trial. This came up as Burnett inquired about his view of Habba's handling of former President Trump's defamation case, as reported by CNN.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

Cobb replied to Burnett's question by saying, “I think she’s [Habba] handled it in the mafia way." He further added, “She’s articulated his political narrative of victimization and unfairness in the judicial system, and made some outlandish claims... and she lost.” Moving further, according to HuffPost, he said, “I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation.” Cobb made these remarks nearly a week after the triumphant $83.3 million defamation verdict in favor of Carroll against Trump.

Semi-famous lawyer Ty Cobb, once part of Trump's White House legal team, calls Alina Habba a loser!! LOL https://t.co/VSQCcZC4cA — Abraham Hoffman (@PithyTruth) February 2, 2024

This substantial sum was added to the earlier $5 million awarded in damages that arose from a preceding defamation case that held the former President accountable for sexual assault against Carroll. Despite vehemently denying the allegations, Trump remains resolute in appealing the verdict. As such, he has reportedly interviewed various law firms, a customary step in the appellate process.

Alina Habba: "She is a loser, doesn't know what she's doing", “She’s done his bidding. She's articulated his political narrative of victimization, unfairness in the judicial system, made outlandish claims, including conflict claims and she LOST, so she's a Loser" said Ty Cobb — Robert Albers (@BobbyAlb) February 1, 2024

Additionally, Habba, who also represented Trump in a distinct civil fraud case in New York, indulged in notable disagreements with U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan throughout the Carroll case, as per reports from The Hill. The judge admonished her for an inappropriate comment, criticized her for evidence management, and went as far as to threaten her with imprisonment when she interrupted proceedings to note her argument about a slide presentation.

Trump attorney Alina Habba goes OFF on Judge Kaplan and accuser E. Jean Carroll after SHOCKING verdict:



"She's here to get a check."pic.twitter.com/4ZAg0Jlp1E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2024

Adding to the courtroom drama, Habba raised a conflicting claim against Roberta Kaplan, alleging a 'mentor' relationship with Carroll's lead lawyer. However, she quickly abandoned the claim after it was disproven. Amid these legal challenges, Trump's enthusiasm for one of his standout attorneys seems to be waning, a sentiment he also expressed on his Truth Social platform recently.

He wrote, “I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen—The defamation Sham presided over by a Clinton appointed, highly partisan, Trump Hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who was, together with certain other Radical Left Democrat Judges, one of the most partisan and out of control activists that I have ever appeared before." According to The New Republic, law firms are reportedly cautious about taking on the representation of the outspoken TV personality, fearing that they may struggle to prevent him from undermining his defense.