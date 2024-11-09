Steve Bannon Has a Role in Mind For Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Trump Cabinet and It's a Big One

Steve Bannon, former senior advisor to Donald Trump, is hyping up Marjorie Taylor Greene for a new role that would keep many up at night. Bannon gushed over Greene on his War Room podcast and floated the idea that she could be the new Homeland Security secretary under the Trump presidency, a job she's long expressed interest in.

"You're such a fighter," said Bannon before teasing, "Now, is there truth to the rumour that you're going to take over at DHS?" He also noted that Greene had "been with us from the beginning" and praised her for having done "so much work," per The Independent. The far-right politician somewhat dodged the question with a laugh, saying, "I don't know what's going to happen" but "we're just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House." Greene further discussed the conspiracy she's previously peddled, "We're going to dismantle the deep state," adding that they'd "end the weaponized government," "pardon the J6ers (January 6 rioters)," and "restore peace and prosperity for the American people" by ending the foreign wars. She echoed Trump's sentiments regarding climate change by calling it a "scam," and said they'd also put an end to it.

The Republican Congresswoman attacked Homeland Security under the Joe Biden administration and accused Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of failing to secure the US-Mexico border and "breaking his oath" in 2023, per BBC. She even forced a vote to impeach the official for mishandling the Southern American border. "This isn't just a southern border issue, it's affecting our whole country and we have to do something about it," insisted Greene. In response, Mayorkas called her accusations "baseless."

A spokesperson for DHS issued a statement, saying, "Every day, the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security work tirelessly to keep America safe." Instead, they asked Congress to "stop wasting the time" and bring reform into America's "broken immigration system." The statement also defended DHS Secretary Mayorkas for being "laser-focused on the safety and security" of the United States calling the attacks "harmful distraction [to] critical national security priorities," per ABC News.

The Georgia firebrand has been a loyal MAGA fan and a staunch Trump supporter throughout his 2024 campaign. And after the former president secured a resounding victory by beating VP Kamala Harris with an impressive lead, the MAGA world is celebrating. While appearing on Real America's Voice, MTG slammed critics who called her "radical, fringe, extremist."

She continued, "MTG is not radical or extreme, she's mainstream and I am very much looking forward to working in an administration that is on that level." The 50-year-old has been tipped for a role in the cabinet under Trump's administration, per HuffPost.

MTG, who had first been elected in 2020, faced intense media scrutiny for her outspoken personality (somewhat similar to Trump's) and for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that says America is being controlled by a group of demonic child traffickers.