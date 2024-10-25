Melania Trump Is Allegedly Furious With Homeland Security— And Prince Harry is Kinda to Blame

Melania Trump is allegedly furious with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over their unexpected release of her late mother Amalija Knavs' private immigration documents. Interestingly, the decision to release sensitive details is connected to a controversy involving Prince Harry. A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation (that is known to back Donald Trump), made an aggressive push to obtain Harry’s U.S. immigration records, specifically to determine if he disclosed his past drug usage— something the Duke admitted to in his memoir, Spare— in his immigration application.

As per The List, the think tank claims that Harry’s confession should have rendered him inadmissible to the U.S. Initially, the DHS denied the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request for Harry’s records. Relentless in their efforts, The Heritage Foundation filed a separate FOIA request for Knavs' immigration documents, suggesting that the State Department does hold similar sensitive records and used this as evidence to support their demand for Harry’s documentation. DHS complied with the new FOIA request swiftly, within 11 days, infuriating the Trump family.

Reports filed by The Heritage Foundation's lawyers state, "The reason [Heritage] would have sought additional detail about the records in question is that State Department records are typically included in a complete A-File maintained by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). For example, the recently released A-File of Melania Trump's mother contains several State Department forms."

'It's in clear public interest for US officials to make public Prince Harry's immigration application'@NileGardiner discusses how The Heritage Foundation is trying to determine if Prince Harry lied to US immigration: We have to make sure he did not receive any special treatment pic.twitter.com/4AEbAt9mBE — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 28, 2023

Trump family lawyer, Michael Wildes, in response, called the DHS’s compliance “an egregious and abhorrent violation” of Knavs’ privacy, stating that it disregarded the “notions of confidentiality and privacy” that the immigration process typically upholds. For Melania, this decision has been devastating, especially in light of her mother’s recent passing, and she is reportedly considering legal action against the DHS for the breach of privacy.

Melania Trump attends an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the White House on September 3, 2020, in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

Recently in August, a member of the Trump family shared his thoughts on the royal drama. As per Page Six, in an interview, Eric Trump called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'spoiled apples' and suggested they return to the United Kingdom. Eric exclaimed, “You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back. We will happily send them back from America…You can have them back over here, but I am not sure if you want them anymore. We might not want them anymore, it feels like they are on an island of their own.”

Trump says Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use. pic.twitter.com/cuesz7v0KY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

Eric’s remarks echoed previous statements made by his father, Donald, who slammed, “He betrayed the Queen. That is unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Additionally, the GOP nominee declared he would never offer the Sussexes any special treatment in the United States should he regain the presidency. This hatred can be attributed to the fact that Meghan Markle is known to have backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the 2024 elections.