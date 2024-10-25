INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Melania Trump Is Allegedly Furious With Homeland Security— And Prince Harry is Kinda to Blame

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 12:30 PST, Oct 25, 2024
Melania Trump at Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 18, 2016; (Inset) Prince Harry attends The Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service on May 8, 2024, in London. Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Reinstein; (inset) Max Mumby

Melania Trump is allegedly furious with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over their unexpected release of her late mother Amalija Knavs' private immigration documents. Interestingly, the decision to release sensitive details is connected to a controversy involving Prince Harry. A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation (that is known to back Donald Trump), made an aggressive push to obtain Harry’s U.S. immigration records, specifically to determine if he disclosed his past drug usage— something the Duke admitted to in his memoir, Spare— in his immigration application.

 

As per The List, the think tank claims that Harry’s confession should have rendered him inadmissible to the U.S. Initially, the DHS denied the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request for Harry’s records. Relentless in their efforts, The Heritage Foundation filed a separate FOIA request for Knavs' immigration documents, suggesting that the State Department does hold similar sensitive records and used this as evidence to support their demand for Harry’s documentation. DHS complied with the new FOIA request swiftly, within 11 days, infuriating the Trump family.

 

Reports filed by The Heritage Foundation's lawyers state, "The reason [Heritage] would have sought additional detail about the records in question is that State Department records are typically included in a complete A-File maintained by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). For example, the recently released A-File of Melania Trump's mother contains several State Department forms." 

 

Trump family lawyer, Michael Wildes, in response, called the DHS’s compliance “an egregious and abhorrent violation” of Knavs’ privacy, stating that it disregarded the “notions of confidentiality and privacy” that the immigration process typically upholds. For Melania, this decision has been devastating, especially in light of her mother’s recent passing, and she is reportedly considering legal action against the DHS for the breach of privacy

Melania Trump attends an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the White House on September 3, 2020 in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)
Recently in August, a member of the Trump family shared his thoughts on the royal drama. As per Page Six, in an interview, Eric Trump called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'spoiled apples' and suggested they return to the United Kingdom. Eric exclaimed, “You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back. We will happily send them back from America…You can have them back over here, but I am not sure if you want them anymore. We might not want them anymore, it feels like they are on an island of their own.”

 

 

Eric’s remarks echoed previous statements made by his father, Donald, who slammed, “He betrayed the Queen. That is unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Additionally, the GOP nominee declared he would never offer the Sussexes any special treatment in the United States should he regain the presidency. This hatred can be attributed to the fact that Meghan Markle is known to have backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the 2024 elections.

