Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for ‘Violating’ Her Daughter North West’s Privacy on Instagram

Kim Kardashian is renowned as one most savage and doting mothers. Like her mother Kris Jenner, she loves spending time with her children. Be it sharing their respective interests together or having impromptu sleepovers. The Kardashians star proves time and time again how much she’s enjoying this journey of motherhood.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

As much as she attempts to keep her children off her social media on account of privacy. The mother of four never fails to appreciate them from time to time on the same. But, one such recent story of hers gained backlash on account of ‘violating’ her daughter, North’s privacy as The Sun noted.

The SKIMS beauty ambassador recently shared a heartwarming story featuring some handcrafted work of her oldest daughter. The family recently dropped by in Tokyo, Japan. And to commemorate an important memory, she shared a sweet note that the North had penned down for her in her own handwriting.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The note warmly praises her mother and extends a token of gratitude for all that she does. “Dear mom,” has a lopsided heart drawn carefully to emphasize the deep affection her daughter holds for Kardashian. The reality star wrote, “Don’t want to share it all but my heart” and added two emojis at the end of the statement. One a purple heart, the other a misty-eyed one. Although this truly was a beautiful gesture, some begged to differ with the entrepreneur’s sense of ‘wanting to share’ such a personal note.

Image Source: Reddit | @KUWTKsnark

A popular platform on Reddit often dishes tea about the Kardashian family along with talking about their decisions. Shared a screenshot of the story and slammed her for this action on Social media. A snap of Kardashian’s story along with what she wrote was shared. “Why is Kim sharing her daughter’s private notes with her fans?” the popular channel asks its followers with the snap attached.

In response to the thread, one person questions the necessity of her followers ‘viewing’ such a note in the first place. “Does she think the public need to see this letter?” pondered the person. In continuation comments, “The relationship between her and her children is private and sacred. This feels like something we should be privy to,” In conclusion, their point strongly mentioned being an advocate for confidentiality for young ones. “I am a huge proponent of privacy for children and they should have as much privacy as possible.”

Others accused the reality star of perhaps forging the note for the sake of attention. “Isn’t that Kim’s handwriting? Lol,” pondered a first. “This is absolutely NOT a 10-year-old’s handwriting!!!” claimed a second person. A final one highlights the similarities of the handwriting of certain words in the note. “Kim’s handwriting has been exposed so many times…This does look similar to how she writes except she tried to do it in a ‘kid’ way.”

