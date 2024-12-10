Donald Trump Says His Election Victory Boils Down to One 'Very Simple Word': "I Won On..."

Following his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump is all set to make a historic comeback to the White House. By seizing crucial swing states, the Republican nominee overcame his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 and achieved a resounding victory this time. Voters' long-standing dissatisfaction is proven by this victory, especially concerning topics like immigration and inflation. Trump presented himself as the solution to their dissatisfaction by asserting that his return to the White House would solve the growing expense of living, particularly at the grocery store.

Donald Trump during an interview with Phil McGraw. (Image Source: YouTube | The Times and The Sunday Times)

In a recent interview on NBC News's Meet the Press, President-elect Trump claimed that his victory in the White House race last month hinged on two key factors. As reported by Fox News, he said, "I won on the border, and I won on groceries." He added, "Very simple word, groceries. Like almost – you know, who uses the word? I started using the word – the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that." Although inflation has notably cooled since its 2022 peak, grocery prices continue to be much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Fox News Voter Analysis of the 2024 election, the economy was overwhelmingly seen as the top issue by voters, with concerns about immigration and abortion trailing far behind. 40% of survey respondents cited inflation as the main factor influencing their vote. Analysis was made based on surveys of more than 110,000 voters and 18,000 nonvoters nationwide, and a second survey of more than 120,000 registered voters also revealed a similar trend. During his campaign, Trump promised to reduce the costs and ease financial pressure while criticizing the Biden/Harris administration's economic management.

As reported by ABC News, years of high inflation have caused food costs to soar by more than 25% since President Biden entered the Oval Office. Trump must now deal with the mounting discontent of voters, even as a spike in customer discontent was a major factor in his return to the White House. According to economists, Trump might enact laws to stop increases in supermarket prices or possibly lower the price of necessities for the home. Since analysts think that the dominance of huge firms has contributed to the rapid escalation of prices, one possible response may be to address market concentration.

Trump: I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word. I started using the word. The groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/4hDzdJFrTz — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2024

Luis Cabral, a professor of economics at New York University said, "Whenever there are fewer players in an industry, prices tend to be higher. Supermarkets aren't an exception." This might be one of Trump's first actions as the US president. Nonetheless, several economists warn that his suggested measures are unlikely to reduce inflation; on the contrary, they might make it worse. As reported by AP News, experts warn that his proposals to deport millions of migrant workers, impose high tariffs on imported goods, and influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate choices could make the situation worse.