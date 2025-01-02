Melania Trump Stuns in Black Versace Dress at Mar-a-Lago’s NYE Bash: Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump brought her fashion A-game to the New Year’s party. The New Year’s Eve celebration took place in Florida and was hosted by Trump and his wife. The First Lady became the talk of the evening on social media after she stunned at the event in a Versace dress.

Fans and critics alike were wowed by Melania who donned a draped gown at the celebration. She cut a striking figure in the black dress with a cowl neck. The dress was draped at the torso and accentuated her figure.

Melania Trump is the most elegant and beautiful First Lady to ever exist. Epitome of class! pic.twitter.com/s7zVHTMgVP — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) January 1, 2025

A slit ran down the front of the dress making it even more striking. Melania paired the dress with a pair of close-toed black heels. The dress that grabbed everyone’s attention featured a crêpe enver satin and draped jersey panels. The sleeveless black gown also featured the signature Medusa ’95 detailing that was hard to miss. The goldware, that is a Versace signature, sat on one of Melania’s shoulders.

The 54-year-old ditched jewellery for this look and simply paired it with an equally stunning pair of shoes. Melania completed the look with a pair of close-toed black heels.

Netizens were extremely impressed by Melania’s fashion choices for the night. “We have the most beautiful first lady,” one comment read. “The FL Melania Trump is flawless, the epitome of class and glamour,” a user commented. Another added, “You just know women everywhere will be on the hunt for that gown.”

Another netizen gave props to the First Lady by exclaiming, “Melania Trump crippled the Libs last night in a black dress that had Americans SWEATING right before the ball dropped. This is how you start the new year with momentum!”

A video from the celebration went viral on X (previously known as Twitter). The clip featured Melania grooving to YMCA by Free People. She could be seen throwing her hands up while she mouthed the lyrics to the famous song. Trump could be seen standing next to his wife as he busted a move or two on the dance floor.

BREAKING: Melania Trump debuts her very own YMCA Trump dance at last night Mar-a-Lago NYE celebrations 😂 What a fun night! President Trump and her father, Viktor, by her side. All smiles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qR1JgdBfxy — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2025

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about the cute moment shared by the couple on the dance floor. “These two are adorably terrible dancers,” a user praised the couple.

Another added, “This makes me so happy to see everyone having a great time and beautiful Melania smiling and having fun.” Milania’s father Viktor could also be seen standing next to the happy couple with a smile on his face.

Several very famous faces were seen attending the New Year bash. The party was estimated to have 300 guests in attendance. Celebrities like Slyvester Stallone, Martha Stewart, and Rod Stewart were spotted at the bash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was photographed at the party. Jeff Bezos who is the CEO of Amazon was also in attendance.

Elon Musk, Trump and Melania. 🇺🇸 is back 🎥 @mayemusk pic.twitter.com/oG7HmL6sg4 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 1, 2025

Vice President-elect JD Vance was seen at the event along with Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba. Reports revealed that Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Laura Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump were also present.

The New Year’s party hosted by Trump and his wife took place in Florida. The event was hosted at the Mar-A-Lago located on Palm Beach.