Trump’s Scotland Speech Hijacked by Roaring Bagpipes—Visit Gets Stranger by the Minute!

Donald Trump had a pretty eventful time in Scotland, to say the least. The President has already created a massive controversy after he was asked by a reporter to comment on the current situation in Gaza. The Republican leader responded with disappointment, crying over not receiving at least “a thank you” for his supposed $60 million donation.

Now, another moment from his Scotland visit is creating headlines. The President is expected to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday to discuss a range of issues from the war in Gaza to trade policies. Ahead of the important meeting at Starmer’s Turnberry golf resort, Donald Trump had to deal with something unexpected.

During his opening comments at his pre-talk press conference, a nearby bagpiper created a massive interruption, making it very difficult for others to hear what he had to say. When the noise eventually died down, the Republican leader attempted to sing his own praises.

“If I weren’t around, right now you’d have six major wars going on,” Donald Trump commented. “Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done. We’ve done a lot. It’s an honor to do it. It’s not hard for me to do it,” he continued, addressing the reporters, as per Daily Beast.

It is to be noted although Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne Trump was born in Scotland, he doesn’t actually have a good fan following in the country. When he arrived on Friday, he hardly received any warm welcome from the people there. His weekend visit only got rockier, when the Scottish daily newspaper printed on front-page “CONVICTED US FELON TO ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND.”

As Donald Trump hit the road from Glasgow to Turnberry resort, many protestors lined up on the side of the road, most raging about the current Epstein files crisis. People were seen standing there with placards that brutally criticized the MAGA President over not releasing the documents related to the convicted s-x offender.

♥️👊Scotland has no intention of letting Donald Trump have a quiet day as thousands of protesters make their voice heard outside Turnberry. #TrumpEpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/9mJyUzu6Jm — 🌎 Donna DLH ♥️🤔 (@DonnaLouiseDLH) July 26, 2025

“Twinned with Epstein Island,” one of the protestors held in front of the Trump International Scotland in Aberdeen. Protests were also held in front of the U.S. consulate in Edinburgh, as well as outside the Turnberry resort.

In other news, his Scotland visit was marred by his not-so-good mood. During a press conference with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, he was told that he seemed to be in “quite a good mood.” However, the U.S. President quickly replied, “I’m actually not in a good mood.”

LMAO! President Trump is “visiting” the United Kingdom…. …but still managed to be the “host” in this whole ordeal. Because he owns this property in Scotland. He is “hosting” the Prime Minister of a foreign country. Only Donald J Trump. 🤣🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/QWMXIqu86D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2025

“Can I ask why you’re in a bad mood? Was it a bad morning of golf, or why you’re not in a good mood?” another reporter asked him. He clarified it was not golf, but rather the hard time with trade he had with Europe. “I’d like to see it resolved,” Donald Trump commented.