Trump Caught Red-handed Cheating at Golf Game in Scotland After Boasting He’s the Best

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump visited Scotland and played golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course. The 79-year-old has been accused of cheating on the golf course for a long time, but social media users quickly obtained a video that seems to show the American leader misbehaving in the sport he professes to love.

Mr. President arrives at a bunker in a cart in a now-viral video that was taken during his Saturday round. A caddie wearing a red vest, who was allegedly spotted throwing a ball into the light rough close to a bunker, just short of the sand trap, is following him. The American president’s falsehood before he got out of his golf cart appeared to be strengthened by the move.

During the trip, which included trade talks with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen, Trump allegedly played 18 holes at Turnberry with US Ambassador Warren Stephens and his son Eric.

Sports columnist Rick Reilly’s assertion that “Trump is the worst cheat ever” on the golf course is strengthened by the most recent controversy. The author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” and a former columnist for Sports Illustrated claimed in a 2019 interview that the Republican would “cheat you on the course and then buy you lunch.”

Trump caught CHEATING at golf on his own course 😂 Instead of lowering grocery prices, Trump flew to Scotland to play golf…when his caddie THREW THE BALL so Trump could pretend he hit a good shot. Trump got up, looked over his shoulder, and hit it….like it was there all along pic.twitter.com/LJ5schsNNO — Josh Helfgott (@JoshHelfgott) July 27, 2025

The President was referred to as a habitual manipulator by Reilly, who allegedly participated in the self-regulated sport with the president. “I always say golf is like bicycle shorts. It reveals a lot about a man. And golf reveals a lot of ugliness in this president,” he said, according to a report by The Guardian.

Regarding the latest ‘cheating’ accusations, the White House and the President have yet to make a remark. Social media users were similarly divided by the video; some accused him of cheating, while others made fun of his attention to golf amid trade talks.

Trump cheating on the golf course in Scotland! 😂 idiot felon pic.twitter.com/W2XVifLCQY — ᦔꪮꪶꪮ᥅ꫀᦓ ꪖ᥇ꫀ᥅ꪀꪖꪻꫝꪗ (@elevatedengram) July 27, 2025

“Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices,” a user quipped. “Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him,” one X user wrote. “Watch his caddy drop the ball in a more favourable location for him. First, he cheated on his wife with children, and now he’s cheating at golf. What low will he not stoop to?” another person wrote.

Veterans like Mick Mulvaney have long questioned the US President’s impartiality in the port he professes to love, pointing out his competitive advantage. Even while there isn’t any concrete evidence of cheating, the Turnberry episode raises questions about his sportsmanship.