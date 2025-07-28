Donald Trump Fails to Grasp a Basic Question From Reporter During Scotland Visit—Netizens Call It ‘Pure Cognitive Decline’

Donald Trump‘s mental health has been a matter of concern since he took office in January 2025. From alleged reports of dementia, to moments of slurred speech, a recent bluish bruise on his hand, to casually dozing off during public meetings. Netizens have been tired of asking, Is he alright? Trump, who is currently in Scotland as we write this report, sparked rumors of his deteriorating mental health, yet again, while talking to a reporter.

During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. In a widely circulated video, Trump repeatedly asked a reporter to repeat a simple question: “Should Israel be doing more to allow food into Gaza?” After failing to hear or understand it twice, he turned to someone nearby to clarify before finally responding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadia Mirza (@saadia___m)

As per The Irish Star, Donald Trump eventually answered the question, claiming the U.S. gave $60 million in food aid to Israel—many viewers noticed the lapse in his usual communication and tone. Users on X (formerly Twitter) quickly reacted, with one writing, “Trump’s age is showing,” and another calling it “pure cognitive decline.”

Recently, speaking on her weekly show, “Trump Trolls Trump”, Mary Trump. The well-known psychologist and niece of the POTUS highlighted several incidents that, in her view, point to growing cognitive decline. Chief among them was a bizarre claim Donald Trump made about his late uncle, John Trump—a respected professor at MIT—and the infamous domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber.

Trump: My uncle was at MIT, one of the great professors. 51 years whatever… three degrees in nuclear, chemical and math. Kaczynski was one of his students? Do you know who that is? There is very little difference between a mad man and a genius. pic.twitter.com/56fpC1sDsS — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2025

The president stated that John Trump had once taught Kaczynski. But as Mary quickly pointed out, the timeline makes the story false as John Trump died in 1985, more than a decade before Kaczynski was publicly identified or arrested in 1996. “There’s simply no way John could have said anything about Ted Kaczynski to Donald,” Mary said, calling the story absurd.

“It’s getting worse,” she said, blaming both age and increasing stress from the controversies he fueled himself.” Untreated psychiatric disorders do not get better and they do not stay the same; they deteriorate,” she added. For those who are unaware, Mary is the daughter of Donald Trump’s younger brother, Fred Trump Jr.

Meanwhile, Trump’s physical assessment claimed he was in “excellent health” in April, as he is recorded to be 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds). Yet, everyone seems to be talking about the same claims again and again. Consequently, the 79-year-old was seen with a massive bruise on his hand on several occasions.

As soon as the bruise was spotted, especially one from a July 16 meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, it showed deep bruising on his right hand. A similar bruise was also seen in February during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. People speculated about a lot of new claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Express (@dailyexpress)

The White House confirmed last week that he is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency. This common vein condition was detected when he underwent a comprehensive vascular examination. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the bruising was due to “tissue damage from frequent handshaking.” The POTUS is now on aspirin therapy, a medication used to prevent cardiovascular issues.

“As we age, we bruise more easily,” said Dr. Matthew Edwards, Chair of Vascular Surgery at Wake Forest University. “This is especially common in those on blood-thinners like aspirin. A strong handshake could definitely cause bruising in someone Trump’s age.” ( via BBC).

🚨BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just announced President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling in his legs. Although nothing serious, Pray for President Trump!🙏

pic.twitter.com/WGO5xhP12D — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 17, 2025

While the condition isn’t serious, it might lead to other health issues if it’s not managed correctly. Reportedly, it’s meant to happen to older adults who have been overweight for more extended periods and have a history of blood clots, or stand quite a bit.

Treatment includes wearing compression stockings, elevating the legs, maintaining a healthy weight, and using moisturizers to keep the skin healthy. As Donald Trump’s health regains the spotlight yet again, public concern about his cognitive condition is unlikely to fade anytime soon.