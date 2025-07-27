Donald Trump Enjoys a Round of Golf in Scotland—Protesters Respond With ‘Trump Out’ Chants

President Donald Trump spent time with his lovable sport golf on Saturday at his Turnberry course on Scotland’s west coast, and as usual, demonstrators all over the country have protested his visit.

Alongside the President was his son Eric Trump as well as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., Warren Stephens. Though protestors did raise their voices against the President, they still kept a distance from the course, as it has been under Trump family ownership since 2014.

Trump, as usual, dressed in his signature black and also featured in a white USA cap, reportedly played 18-hole round, and also took a lunch break in between. Over the time that the President was present there in course, security was tightly present throughout the day, and by the afternoon, plainclothes agents gradually departed, reflecting on the fact that the President concluded his game.

Nearly a 100 miles away, in Edinburgh, tons of demonstrators gathered in front of the U.S. Consulate. Protestors not only criticized the presence of the US President but subsequently slammed U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer too, for having a trade deal with them which avoided new tariffs on British imports.

Trump, whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis, has often expressed fondness for Scotland; however, protestors aimed to challenge that fact as well

“I don’t think I could just stand by and not do anything,” said Amy White, 15, from Edinburgh. Holding a cardboard sign reading “We don’t negotiate with fascists,” she added, “so many people here loathe him… we’re just here together because we hate him.” Besides, several other demonstrators protested in their own way by carrying sign boards linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, reflecting rising frustrations over that case.

#BREAKING 🔥

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

UK 🇬🇧

Thousands of Scottish patriots rally to welcome President Donald Trump to Scotland. on the tarmac in Glasgow, Scotland, he made some important statements : "On immigration, you better get your act together or you’re not going to have a Europe… pic.twitter.com/wTsQI8O4jg — Frankie™️🦅 (@B7frankH) July 25, 2025

Among the residents of Edinburgh, a person named Mark Gorman said, “the vast majority of Scots have this sort of feeling about Trump that, even though he has Scottish roots, he’s a disgrace.” Gorman, who works in advertising, added, “I have deep disdain for Donald Trump and everything that he stands for.” Though the demonstrations of Saturday’s were a bit smaller compared to the 2018 protests of Donald Trump’s primary presidential term, participants remained vocal.

People played as chanted “Trump Out!” and strolled down streets. Homemade signs read, “No red carpet for dictators,” “Stop Trump. Migrants welcome,” and “We don’t want you here.” One protester’s dog carried a sign that said, “No treats for tyrants.”

Besides, Trump is also expected to go through some trade discussions with Prime Minister Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His trip also features a visit to his course in Aberdeen, where he will participate in the inauguration of a second course set to open to the public next month.