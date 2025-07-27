Donald Trump’s Golf Trips Cost Taxpayers $18M—And He’s Just Getting Started

As the government is cutting back and people are trying to save money, it seems like Donald Trump is spending our tax dollars like it’s nobody’s business. And it turns out, it’s his own personal weekend hobby.

A study from HuffPost shows that in the first few weeks of his second term, he’s cost us a staggering $18.2 million. The main reason? He keeps going to his fancy golf places in Florida. We’re talking six out of seven weekends, by the way!

The only one he missed was probably because he needed a break from all that swinging.

Throwing in a bit of reality here, every single trip to Mar-a-Lago racks up a bill of approximately $3.38 million, according to the numbers from the Government Accountability Office back in 2017. This hefty price includes Air Force One, those C-17 military jets to transport his car entourage, all the security guys, the dogs that sniff for danger, the law enforcement hanging around, and the police boats with their machine guns ready to go, alongside Donald Trump.

RELATED: Man Breaks Into Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort — But Not for the Reason You Think

This isn’t just a casual round of golf; it’s like moving a mini-fortress around. Now, this is happening under an administration that set up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is supposed to save money, right? But they’re cutting programs that help regular people like you and me, while the president’s vacations keep getting more expensive.

When Donald Trump was in office the first time around, he ended up spending about $151.5 million playing golf.

Now, it looks like he’s going to beat that number. What’s more, a lot of that cash is actually going into his own pockets because it’s being spent at places he owns, like his golf courses in Doral and West Palm Beach.

One of the crazier moments on the golf course happened last year at Doral, had the President play through us on the back 9. We couldn’t figure out why nobody was really around us on the course and eventually we saw about 20 carts on one hole a few behind us and I asked the caddie… pic.twitter.com/TRguDChfLq — Gavin Blair (@GavinRBlair) January 29, 2025

ALSO READ: Will Donald Trump’s Golfing Getaway to Scotland be Ruined by Epstein Revelations?

Some aren’t too happy about this and are calling it a way for him to make money using taxpayer funds. It’s even got the House Oversight Committee looking into it, because they found that the Secret Service was being charged a LOT to stay there. One time, the bill for a room was as high as $1,815 a night, which is almost three times what the government usually allows.

Now, let’s talk about the deal with his sportsmanship, or rather, the lack of it.

There’s been plenty of chatter about how Trump handles golf, and it’s not all good. Sportswriter Rick Reilly wrote a tell-all called Commander in Cheat, where he basically says Donald Trump takes the cake when it comes to bending the rules. He’s not just talking about a little white lie here or there…Reilly says the guy cheats big time!

It is no secret that Trump cheats at golf like it’s his job. Rick Reilly’s book, Commander In Cheat, is a must read. He goes into great detail about Trump’s cheating which is of course unsurprising. pic.twitter.com/VZB7VIMpue — Leslie Jones (@Spiker715) July 9, 2025

Even Samuel L. Jackson, the actor, chimed in on the Daily Mail earlier, saying he was the better player as: “I don’t cheat.” Plus, it’s not Trump getting his hands dirty. Actor Anthony Anderson says it’s his caddie who does the shady business.

Well, as the budget cuts hit government services hard, Donald Trump carries on playing golf at taxpayers’ expense with the same enthusiasm he has for promoting himself. Maybe even a touch of self-deception thrown in there, too?

NEXT UP: Trump Ditches Makeup, Escapes for Golf Outing Amid Rift Rumors with JD Vance