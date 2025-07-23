Trump Ditches Makeup, Escapes for Golf Outing Amid Rift Rumors with JD Vance

Donald Trump decided to blow some steam off at the golf course with pro golfer Eugenio Chacarra amidst the alleged ongoing rift rumor with JD Vance. The rumor of them having a fall-out has been going around as Vance met Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch.

The timing of his meeting is suspicious, given the publication of a hit piece on Trump sending birthday wishes to Epstein in 2004.

It’s speculated he sent a raunchy card to the s-x offender. To unwind, Trump decided to ditch his usual tan and makeup and go on the golf course. Trump looked less orange in the photos shared on Instagram. This is different from his usual fake tan and concealer look.

According to a report, Trump has been enjoying less makeup than in previous years. Maybe the memes and trolls have gotten to him; hence, he has decided to go easy on tanning and makeup. In previous photos and videos, he has looked more bronzed and at times had weird patches around.

Sometimes, he has also been seen in eye bags, implying a lack of good concealer around the eyes. According to the makeup artist Kriss Blevens, Trump uses some self-tanners to get the tan so it looks like he goes out in the sun.

Now that he has taken a break from the self-tanner, his tan obsession may be coming down. Trolls can finally stop bashing him for the makeup. Another thing netizens are going after is his relationship with Vance. Did Vance go behind his back?

As per the speculations, Vance may not be loyal to him anymore. He secretly met Rupert Murdoch. Due to this, netizens have come up with stories about the two falling out.

Reddit users are speculating whether Vance’s meeting with Murdoch was to set up his own political career. Since Trump does not see him as his successor, he may have some motive here. MAGA may be planning to remove Trump and bring Vance into the picture.

Moreover, they may want to keep the conservative narrative to stay in power. Another user speculated that Vance is acting to ruin Trump’s image further while planning to throw him under the bus.

On the flip side, another user asked why people believe Vance is doing it for himself. Vance could be making a deal for Trump on his behalf doing his dirty work while Trump is chilling at the golf course and keeping it low until the Epstein drama dies down.