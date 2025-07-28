“He Knows She Likes Older Dudes”—Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump Spark Dating Rumors With Cozy Golf Outing

Is there a ‘thing’ going on between President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt? Some members of the public are implying that after she was seen enjoying a leisurely round of golf with the president, while they were in Scotland.

During their visit overseas, Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In Scotland, he is also launching his third golf course. For the past few days, Leavitt has been fighting the media over urgent inquiries regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to a Wall Street Journal story published last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump in May that his name, along with those of other well-known, nameless celebrities, had appeared “multiple times” in the late sex offender’s files.

Trump and the White House have made repeated efforts to sidestep and distract from the topic, but on Saturday, July 26, he took a vacation from it by spending a delightful day at his Turnberry resort on the golf course. Despite the fact that he appreciates one of his interests, some people are dubious about Leavitt spending time with him.

He was seen with a white USA hat, a black pullover shirt with long sleeves, and a white glove on his left hand. Leavitt was spotted riding in one of the golf carts while sporting a white blazer and a green collared top.

These are unedited pictures of Press Secretary KKKaroline Leavitt and her older husband! He's allegedly rich and got her the job became he's buddies with Trump!

She wasn’t the only person with Trump there. In addition to his Secret Service, US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Warren Stephens was present, accompanied by his son, Eric Trump.

The BBC said that he was being photographed while playing golf, and that there was a group of fifteen other golf carts on the course. Even though Leavitt wasn’t by herself when Trump was on the field, several fans found her presence strange.

One person commenting on the Daily Mail said, “We all know Trump is grabbing that. She’ll do anything for the money.” Another wrote, “She is close to crawling into Trump’s underwear.”

Eostein's child sex trafficking blackmail plan for Donald J. Trump seems to be working — proving all the naysayers wrong 💯 And, I wonder how long that gaslighting bitch, Karoline Leavitt has known!!

Someone said, “He knows she likes older dudes.” One commentator chimed, “She does like men who wear diapers.” A user wrote, “She does like old men. Her husband was 32 when she was born.”

The real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, whom Leavitt married in January of this year, is her spouse. Earlier this month, Nicholas Robert Riccio, the two’s only child, had his first birthday.

Although the public targets Leavitt for a variety of reasons, the age difference between her and Riccio is a recurring topic. Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history, is 27 years old, whereas he is 60.

USA President Donald Trump plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at his Turnberry resort yesterday, also seen was his son Eric Trump & press secretary Karoline Leavitt

USA President Donald Trump plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at his Turnberry resort yesterday, also seen was his son Eric Trump & press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Security was tight with the military, police and secret service all in attendance

She opened up about her husband and their age difference back in February on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” She said, “I met my husband during my congressional campaign. A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband and I was speaking. We met, we were acquainted as friends and then we fell in love.”

Kelly asked whether his age raised any concerns about the relationship. In response, Leavitt said, “Yes. He’s amazing, yet it’s a very unusual love tale. He is my strongest ally. My best friend is him. My rock is him.