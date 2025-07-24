Karoline Leavitt Breaks Her Silence on Ghislaine Maxwell—And Drops a 4-Word Shocker

Karoline Leavitt gave an important update on the declassification of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The Press Secretary spoke about a major development that would be “taking place very soon.” The statement comes after Donald Trump instructed the release of all jury testimonies related to the case.

Trump’s announcement came after he faced an overwhelming amount of backlash regarding his unwillingness to declassify files related to the sex offender’s case. Not only critics but MAGA supporters were also displeased at the President not keeping his word.

The 79-year-old had promised his supporters that he would declassify all files related to the case when he takes office. The public backlash followed after the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo regarding the same.

The memo detailed how now more files related to the Epstein case would be released. The memo also noted how “no incriminating” client list of the billionaire existed. This singular statement caused public uproar with people holding Trump accountable.

Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are Trump loyalists, also called him out for not making good on his promise. The public backlash continued until Trump announced that he had instructed Pam Bondi to release all grand jury testimony related to the case.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has now come forward to give a much-needed update on the case and files. “To my knowledge, the Department of Justice has moved forward with the request to unseal that Grand Jury testimony,” she shared with reporters during a recent press briefing.

🚨WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE: After years of promising the Epstein files, Karoline Leavitt just officially put the case to bed: The Trump admin. finds there IS no client list. They stalled. They lied. And now they’re saying the list never existed.⁰

This smells like a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/ZI3quJmKxw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

She also went on to reveal that the DOJ will soon be interviewing the billionaire’s associate, Ms. Maxwell. Leavitt noted that the interview will be “taking place very soon.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the upcoming interview and released a statement from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” the statement read. Blanche added that he has “communicated with counsel” to request a meeting with Maxwell to see if she is “willing” to talk to the prosecutors.

Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits. https://t.co/3IZh9viI7i — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 22, 2025

“Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now,” he concluded.

This development in the case comes after Trump’s rant about “left lunatics.” When the President took to Truth Social to make the announcement about the grand jury testimonies, he alleged that nothing would be “good enough” for them. He claimed that the “left lunatics” will only ask for “more, more, and more.”