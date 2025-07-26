Karoline Leavitt Ditches Her White House Persona in Latest Off-Duty Appearance—And It’s a Whole Vibe

Karoline Leavitt shared photos of her with Margo Martin, wishing her a happy 30th birthday. We got to see a very different side of the White House Press Secretary in the photos as the two stepped out to watch a basketball game.

When she’s on a break from her official duties she is not in her power suits and heavy makeup. She went to the basketball game with the US Special Assistant and Communications Advisor to the president in a chic outfit. She wore a strappy neon green top with a white jeans.

Her outfit looked vibrant and fresh. Her blonde hair was straight and fell over her shoulders. She paired this outfit with a gold leather band and gold footwear. Leavitt also wore a tan leather strap watch to finish the look.

The two friends were smiling and looked confident in the photo. Martin was wearing black leather pants, a white t-shirt, and a red purse. This post comes just after a South Park parody episode that featured Leavitt with her cross necklace and a purple blouse. The episode is set in a White House garden party and swimming pool for the guests.

At one point, Leavitt asks Trump to handle a crisis situation, to which he speaks on the phone, “Hey, relax, God.” Watch the aftermath of the episode below. The episode covers the Epstein files that the administration has refused to release. According to the FBI and DOJ, the Epstein list does not even exist. People are still demanding the release.

Leavitt seldom posts pictures of her with friends and family. But whenever she does, we get to see the unseen side of her, with less makeup and flatter hair. At home, she’s a mom with little to no makeup and casual outfits.

When she’s out being the press secretary, she dresses more modestly and adorns a heavy face of makeup. Her most infamous piece of jewelry is the cross necklace that goes with her power suits.

Seeing her with a different look is unusual for people, as heavy makeup is a part of her persona. Although she does get trolled for it at times, she remains to put on a cakey foundation.