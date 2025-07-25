South Park Parodies Karoline Leavitt—And Netizens Can’t Ignore One Element She’s Often Mocked For!

Donald Trump “in bed with Satan” has left the White House fumed. South Park Season 27 made headlines soon after its premiere as it showed the 47th POTUS in a questionable state. However, the 79-year-old wasn’t the only one who was parodied in the latest season of the long-running black-comedy animated show. The show took a jab at his ‘youngest secretary’ Karoline Leavitt.

Unlike Trump, whose cartoon version was made of an animated body and real photos of his face, Leavitt was shown as a complete animated character. However, it hardly took people any time to recognize the character, thanks to a signature accessory that has earned her quite a bit of mockery online.

At the age of 27, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in the history of the White House. A new face in the field of politics quickly became famous—lesser for her work as press secretary and more for her MAGA transformation. Her alleged plastic surgery and ‘granny wardrobe’ make more headlines than her interactions with the reporters.

I think Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was featured in last night’s episode of South Park , created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker pic.twitter.com/IT16XwHEcE — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) July 24, 2025

South Park created an animated version of Leavitt that seemingly resembled a lot like how her haters might perceive her every time she stands at the podium for media briefings. Her character appears in a hot pink suit wearing a big cross necklace resembling her first briefing look. Though this character appears briefly only a few times, urging Trump to talk to his angry supporters on phone, and generally acting like his assistant, she surely leaves a mark in her South Park debut.

Her cross necklace is so infamous that even South Park makers took note of it. An X user said that he initially thought that the character was Pam Bondi. However, another user commented, “I knew it was Leavitt because of the cross neckless.”

I knew it was Leavitt because of the cross neckless. — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 24, 2025

Leavitt has cleverly used the cross necklace during her public appearances as it allegedly helps her resonate with conservative supporters and push forth certain MAGA beliefs. However, critics noticed that she ditched her cross necklace when she talked about Epstein files during a press briefing.

People were quick to assume that she removed the cross because she was ‘lying’ and felt ‘guilty’. An X user wrote, “Probably didn’t want it burning her skin while she lied through her teeth on national TV.”

Probably didn’t want it burning her skin while she lied through her teeth on national TV. — Petty Pest 🪳 (@pettypest) July 8, 2025

“She probably felt particularly dirty about this one,” wrote another.

South Park’s portrayal of her must have left Leavitt fumed. Moreover, it would be further interesting if she is asked about her appearance in an upcoming briefing while she still wears the cross.

Meanwhile, the White House has dismissed the show as ‘irrelevant’. The episode features a scene that shows him undressing and getting in bed with Satan at the White House. Trump removes his blanket exposing his genitalia to which Satan responds, “I can’t even see anything, it’s so small.”

In a statement, Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

