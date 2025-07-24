White House Furious After South Park Humiliates Trump in Brutal Premiere—Dismisses Show as ‘Irrelevant’

A better part of the world woke up to The White House raging over the satirical show South Park.

It was the long-awaited Season 27 premiere of South Park. They opened the show with a banger, titled “Sermon on the Mount.” It delivered a fierce satirical takedown of President Donald Trump.

Writers of South Park made use of every controversy Trump has found himself lodged in right now. It touched on everything from his media battles to the Epstein controversy and a failed “Late Show” cancellation.

And the President was watching, apparently fuming too. Within hours, the White House responded. There was a sharp condemnation of the show from the White House, and they accused the show of hypocrisy and irrelevance.

What South Park depicted was nothing new. They are known to take topics no one would touch with a six feet pole, head on. And that is exactly what they did. While every media house is falling apart in front of Trump and his billionaire buddies, writers and creators of South Park just flipped a bird at President Trump, literally.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

In classic South Park fashion, the episode depicts Trump with a photorealistic face and absurd storylines. These included his tussle with Canada, a lawsuit against a town, and a sexual subplot with Satan.

Ironically, the scene of Trump in bed with Satan has been picked from a decades-old episode when South Park showed a Satan in bed with Saddam Hussein in 2000.

One of the most talked-about sequences features Trump walking naked through the desert. This surreal deepfake visual ended with his miniature anthropomorphic genitalia promoting a pro-Trump message. The comedic finale also touched upon Trump’s claims that CBS will pay Trump $20 million in PSAs and pro-Trump ads. It shadowed the said deal where South Park is forced into a $3.5 million settlement to produce pro-Trump PSAs. They have successfully satirized the intersection of politics and media control.

The satire did not target only Trump and went after big media houses and their failures. South Park skewered CBS’s firing of Stephen Colbert, Paramount’s controversial $16 million settlement, and the corporate merger with Skydance. Ironically, these are the same companies that are now streaming South Park under a $1.5 billion deal.

#SouthPark pic.twitter.com/jVOVeioVvF — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) July 24, 2025

The episode also successfully illustrates tension between the show’s creators and their new media overlords.

Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, has dismissed the episode as a “fourth‑rate show.” She said that the show has not been relevant for the last 20 years and has been hanging by a thread.

“Just like the creators… the Left has no authentic or original content,” Rogers told Rolling Stone in an official statement.

The White House says #SouthPark is not ‘relevant,’ is ‘hanging on by a thread,’ and is a ‘fourth-rate show’ This comes after Paramount just paid $1.5B to get the streaming rights “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they… pic.twitter.com/zOIWqMx8d3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 24, 2025

Comments on social media platforms like Reddit voiced support and amusement. People have been praising South Park for doubling down on its tradition of skewering power. Many users pointed out the Streisand Effect at work – the more Trump’s team reacts, the more attention the show attracts.

Critics note that this kind of satire is a core element of South Park’s identity. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone continue to stress their role as unapologetic satirists targeting all sides, despite lucrative studio deals.