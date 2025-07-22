MAGA Makeovers Could be Karoline Leavitt and Lara Trump’s Strategic Branding, Experts Say

MAGA women are seen in heavy makeup and new faces. With this, beauty experts are calling this a part of strategic branding and being in control of the narrative. Over the past few months, Karoline Leavitt and Lara Trump have undergone drastic appearance changes.

Many have declared this strategic change in appearance to be a part of the MAGA makeover. Apart from these two, Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi are seen sporting similar looks, with a drastic change in appearance once they hit a certain public following. People have speculated that plastic surgery, facial fillers, and heavy makeup are behind these changes.

Netizens found pictures of Lara Trump before she got married; she was in a basic outfit with very little makeup and no hint of plastic surgery. Now she is seldom seen without a full face of makeup. Moreover, Lara may have gotten a procedure or two to enhance her looks.

Lara Trump, before and after joining the cult. Everything trump touches turns to shit. pic.twitter.com/jvNjOEhybm — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) April 28, 2024

Many have noticed a similar change in 27-year-old Leavitt, who sometimes looks older due to her makeup choices. Besides, her face has gotten a MAGA glow-up. According to Dr Barbara Kubicka, an expert aesthetic doctor, the so-called MAGA makeover is part of the performative aesthetic. It is a blend of strategic branding and traditional femininity.

The makeover isn’t just a traditional cosmetic procedure or a beauty trend; but it has helped shape visual identity. They are always camera-ready in outfits, with smooth foreheads. Heavy makeup, plump lips, and sculpted cheekbones. Their looks are to control the public perception and their brands.

Karoline Leavitt before and after plastic surgery. she… she cut half her face off! she’s only 27. that’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/S4NyX2poZ4 — glitter & doom (@faintghostglow) April 2, 2025

The doctor emphasizes how in today’s world media is driven by appearance, so it’s not superficial but strategic. MAGA makeover is part of appearing powerful to the public, yet having an approachable persona. They are conservative in ideals but have confidence.

Another aspect is the traditional American woman persona, who is beautiful and polished. Dr Barbar also says that MAGA women are under pressure to look good as per the beauty standards. That explains the heavy makeup and voluminous hair. Women in politics are also judged for their looks, so they have to look good without trying too hard while also having some authority.

It might even be exhausting for them, but that’s the reality. So, according to her, MAGA’s makeover is less about vanity and more about how they present to the world–the visual power.