Karoline Leavitt’s Trump Moments Have People Noticing a Pattern—And It’s Not Just Politics

Besides making headlines as the youngest Press Secretary in the history of The White House, Karoline Leavitt also keeps getting scrutinized because of her marriage to Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than him. While Leavitt has maintained that they married out of love, netizens cannot stop speculating about the financial aspect of marriage, which essentially helps Leavitt fund her luxurious lifestyle better.

However, after Leavitt recently posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram with the caption “6 months with the most historic President and the best team!,” her pictures with President Donald Trump have particularly caught the attention of people on the internet. The way Leavitt admires Trump and listens to whatever he has to say shows she is perhaps a little too impressed by men who are way too older than her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

It is no secret that Leavitt’s political aspirations were fulled by Trump even since she was a young girl. She was in awe of his politics since she was in college and also wrote an essay about the same. It is this aggressive right wing support that she has demonstrated over the years has helped her to get ahead in the game and make a secure place for herself in the political landscape of America.

Moreover, in a number of previous occasions, Leavitt dressed herself in oversized fits, which were probably a fashion experiment. Besides the fact that she could not pull off those looks as she might have hoped, Leavitt might have opted for those clothes because she wanted to look older than her age given how she works with America’s oldest President ever and how her husband is 32 years older than her.

However, Leavitt really gives her all to the job and despite showing signs of the pressure eventually getting to her, she turns up everyday and keeps defending Trump regardless of what he said holding any value or not.

Working as the Press Secretary for a President who says anything that comes to his mind without pausing for finding evidence or proof is indeed a tiring job but Leavitt does it with an ease that further highlights that she might actually believe in whatever Trump says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

This has been further proved because Leavitt is almost never inattentive when she is listening to Trump. Even in situations when she is not aware that she is being captured on camera, Leavitt listens intently whenever Trump speaks. Whether this is an admiration for older men or of Trump’s politics in particular, Leavitt keeps drawing criticism for making the choices she has at such a young age.