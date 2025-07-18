From College Trump Supporter to White House Power Player—Karoline Leavitt’s Rise Proves Loyalty Pays in MAGA World

Being the youngest Press Secretary in the history of the White House is indeed a great height, which Karoline Leavitt has reached at the very young age of 27 years. Her unrelenting loyalty to Donald Trump is evident from the way she handles her role and it is no wonder that she has been praised by Trump himself.

Leavitt has been an ambitious young woman who was deeply influenced and impressed by Trump and his politics since she was only 19 years old. She was a student at the Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire and during her student days wrote an op-ed for the college paper, The Crier, where she expressed the same criticism regarding the alleged left-wing bias that the media shows.

She wrote, “Say what you want about Donald Trump. He is certainly not perfect, but he is without question running against not only a crooked candidate but the crooked and biased media as well.” This voice of hers has now become her trademark and she continues talking on these lines as Trump’s Press Secretary today.

It was probably because of her aggressive political stance and opinions that she landed the role of assistant White House press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany. After Trump’s defeat in 2020, she worked as the communications director for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2021. Talking about her, Tim Baxter, a Republican politician whom she beat out in the primary, said to Politico, “All these people had all this experience, but Karoline, out of the gate, had the best understanding of what she needed to do… and how to win.”

Steve Bannon also commented on her efforts during her own campaign and said, “She wasn’t perfect. She had a lot of rough edges.” However, he also added that it was her rough edges that struck a chord with the population and because of that, despite not making it big during her run for the Congress, she ended up becoming Trump’s press secretary as he came back as the American President for the second time.

As Leavitt is currently handling her job responsibilities, which often include backtracking on baseless claims and arguments made by Donald Trump, she also faces fierce criticism from the public not only because of her political stance but also for her choices in personal life.

Besides being scrutinized for her outfits, Leavitt’s marriage to her much older husband has also been a hot topic of discussion among netizens. However, regardless of the criticism and trolls she faces, Leavitt has been constantly showing up with a smile for the job that she was hired to do.