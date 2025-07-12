Karoline Leavitt Tried Looking Fashionable In These Over Sized Fits But They Totally Misfired

Besides being the youngest Press Secretary in the history of the White House, Karoline Leavitt has also tried to establish herself as a fashion icon, which in a number of cases, unfortunately backfired. The woman is already trolled and scrutinized heavily for allegedly doing a little many plastic surgeries and she is also often criticized for her dressing sense as well.

While at times Leavitt’s fashion game has indeed been on point, there have been times when it seemed that she did not know what she was doing. This is particularly true for the times she tried oversized fits as he looked like a child who was trying on the clothes of the adults.

One time, Leavitt had dressed herself in an oversized Green blazer while addressing the media and while she might have thought that she would look more commanding in that blazer, the result was actually opposite. It seemed that the blazer belonged to her much older and bigger husband Nicholas Riccio , though she mentioned that it was her own. Whatever she wanted to do with that look, it did not work and she ended up being criticized for her choice of clothes.

Another time, Leavitt wore a tan jacket, which was so big that gave the illusion of her being broader than she actually is. As she addressed reporters on the West Wing of the White House, wearing this jacket, it seemed from a particular angle that she had big muscles. While the extremely cold weather might have been a reason behind her wearing that jacket, it still looked weird with the gym body vibe that the attire brought with it.

Leavitt donned another bulky tan coat, which looked familiar to those that were worn by 1930s noir private detectives. However, the fit really did not suit Karoline because of how she is built and it was clear that the jacket was too big for her. The sleeves had to be pushed up a little so that they did not cover her arms and the fit was too loose for her to look good.

Another time, Leavitt had worn an oversized jacket with fur decorating its collar. She looked like a kid in a trench coat in that costume as the jacket seemed to be unendingly long. Leavitt probably wanted a serious look with this one but unfortunately, like all of her oversized fits, this one also ended up making her look like a child who was just donning the clothes of older people.