Did Karoline Leavitt Ditch Her Cross Necklace to Lie About Epstein Files?

Some people think it’s not by mistake that Karoline Leavitt‘s trademark cross necklace was missing from her press conference last week. The White House press secretary, who is as famous for getting a regular dose of the Bible as she is for her political spin, came under fire on social media for supposedly lying about Jeffrey Epstein’s files while proudly crucifix-free.

In the post-QAnon era, Karoline Leavitt’s religious accessorizing (or lack thereof) has recently evolved into an odd but popular litmus test for telling the whole truth…or not, as it so happened, per hawk-eyed observers.

It all began when Leavitt reiterated a Justice Department memo on Monday stating that Epstein’s files included no “incriminating client list.” The Christian symbol she is frequently sporting disappeared from her neck within hours, according to sharp critics noted. Some saw the missing symbol as an alarm rather than just something overlooked.

One annoyed user said she supported the idea with “the largest cover-up in our nation’s history” on X, writing, “[Karoline Leavitt] wasn’t wearing her cross necklace as she lied to the nation.”

After that post, dozens more people claimed Leavitt purposely took down her cross simply because she knew what she was saying was false. “She probably felt particularly dirty about this one,” one poster thought out loud.

They added that lying without a cross was perhaps less sinful for a religious Christian.

Why Is MAGA Mad at Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump?

Trump’s base has become furious about much more than just the missing necklace.

Karoline Leavitt also made a painful effort to improve Trump’s online reputation by talking about him as a “rare promise keeper” in a post that quoted the Washington Examiner. But that did not go over well with MAGA supporters, many of whom still think President Donald Trump was the one who revealed Epstein’s secrets.

One self-identified Christian nationalist wondered about in the comments, “Why is the Trump administration protecting pedophiles?” The Pennsylvania Libertarian Party even weighed in, calling Leavitt “bogus” for her report on Epstein.

Karoline Leavitt has no answer over Epstein list that ‘doesn’t exist and for the first time she doesn’t wear her cross. 😳 pic.twitter.com/CQ3J1l3xGp — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) July 8, 2025

The more pressing issue is that Donald Trump no longer cares. Earlier this week, he shrugged and said that he thought it was “unbelievable” that people were still talking about Epstein.

The very foundation that had crowned him as the QAnon saviour who had promised to bring down elite child sex traffickers was furious by that remark, which did more than just lead to disenchantment.

Outrage even got to loyalists like Alex Jones and Roseanne Barr. Conservative groups accused Trump of simply not caring about Epstein’s victims anymore. Whether she wears a necklace or otherwise, Leavitt is presently at the epicentre of that storm.

Karoline’s Necklace Gets the Spotlight

The majority of her supporters argue that this necklace controversy is ridiculous.

Karoline Leavitt has been seen without it, most recently in June when Jon Stewart made fun of her cross on The Daily Show. Still, she quickly returned wearing it, letting you know it was vital to her public image.

She has also openly acknowledged her strong Christian beliefs. “Being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial… faith keeps me grounded,” Leavitt mentioned in an interview with CBN News in March 2025.

But that’s precisely why those who disagree with her say this moment is noteworthy. One widely circulated post states, “If she really believes lying is a sin, the absence of that necklace during the Epstein segment speaks volumes.”

Karoline Leavitt has not pointed out anything about the Epstein backlash or the cross conspiracy.

But this necklace could ultimately be perhaps the most unlikely example of a truth war that continues to rage below the surface as the lines between politics, faith, and image blur.