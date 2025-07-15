“He Hardly Ever Sleeps”—Karoline Leavitt Can’t Stop Raving About Trump’s Unstoppable Work Ethic

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt applauded Donald Trump for working around the clock and hardly ever sleeping. We have all heard how Trump does not sleep at night, and the press secretary has confirmed it during Fox News’ Hannity Monday night. She was praising how good a leader President Trump is and all the work he has done so far.

According to her statement, Trump is always thinking about the world’s problems, not just what’s going on in the country. In his midnight awake hours, Trump not only thinks about the issues but also tries to come up with solutions.

However, one of his favorite activities is going on Truth Social rants. Maybe he’s able to sleep better after getting a few things off his chest.

Whether it’s about Elon Musk or Joe Biden he leaves long rants for other night owls to read and the world to wake up to his nightly social media rants. In march trump ended up announcing he was buying Tesla. On other days he has slammed Biden for being terrible at his job and how he’s cleaning their mess amidst his administration’s immigrant crackdown.

BREAKING 🚨 Karoline Leavitt has a message for every American: “there is not a more hardworking President than Donald J. Trump. I witness it with my own two eyes every day” “That man is working around the clock. He hardly ever sleeps” THAT’S A FACT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHsk5J8NLm — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 15, 2025



Sleeping less isn’t new to Trump as revealed by White House physician, Ronny Jackson. He does not require much sleep and has always slept four to five hours per night his whole life. So adjusting to the president’s lifestyle may have come naturally to Trump.

Trump may not be sleeping at night but many have seen him doze off during the trial. Moreover, Karoline Leavitt expects everyone to work like him– prioritizing work over this. Upon hearing this, netizens have responded how Trump takes breaks for golf and ice cream if that’s what she means by her statement about Trump’s work ethics.

I keep saying it, and I mean it. You just can’t outlast Trump. Joe Rogan on how TRUMP WENT WITHOUT SLEEP FOR 72 HOURS and still delivered the speech on election night. “Dana White told me he’d been up for 72 hours… I go, how is that possible?” pic.twitter.com/7gkHDvwfHT — Patrick Bet-David — CEO of VT (Commentary) (@notPBD) November 10, 2024



One user called Trump a lazy sloth for sleeping during the trial. On other occasions, Trump has been seen dozing off are Pope Francis’ funeral and the US 250th army anniversary parade. Maybe sleeping at night on time might work best for Trump’s sleep, so he does not doze off during important events and work days.

Trump’s press sec. Karoline Leavitt said, “all federal workers should be working at the same pace that Trump is working and moving.” So, riding in a golf cart while playing 18 holes at Mar-a-Lago pace, got it! #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #TheTurdReich pic.twitter.com/LyQNABWNb8 — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) February 27, 2025



It’s not just Trump but other US presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also slept less–5 to 6 hours when they were serving their terms. It’s a demanding job, and the leaders have to be on their toes, but they did not go on social media rants like Trump does.