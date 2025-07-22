Karoline Leavitt Sparks Resignation Buzz With Cryptic Post—Is She Done Being Trump’s Favorite Press Secretary?

Karoline Leavitt has constantly fought off rumors regarding her alleged resignation. There has been constant speculation about the Press Secretary wanting to quit her job. The rumors were only fueled after her recent interview. Netizens are convinced that the 27-year-old’s recent social media activity could be a hint.

Karoline appeared as a guest on The Megyn Kelly Show, where she spoke about how difficult her job is. “It’s exhausting, it’s all-encompassing,” she admitted on the show. She also went on to add how the job is a 24/7 thing. She quickly added that regardless of how demanding her job is, Trump has been “amazing,” which in turn has made her job “quite easy.”

Another moment that fueled the rumor mill came during her inaugural press briefing. During the briefing that took place on January 28th, netizens couldn’t help but note how “tired and defeated” Leavitt looked.

“She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her,” one user speculated on X (formerly known as Twitter). “She looks wrecked!” another user claimed.

The final moment comes after Karoline took to social media to post a glimpse of her domestic life on her Instagram story. The photo showed a corner of Leavitt’s house with a framed photo of her son Niko. The photo, no matter how adorable, is not what caught the netizens’ eye.

BREAKING: President Trump announces Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary. A strong, smart, and proven communicator ready to help Make America Great Again! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7BAXOk9tkD — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 16, 2024

The frame sat atop two books, the first book was ‘Theology of Home,’ and the second one was ‘Theology of Home II.’ The books written by Carrie Gress and Noelle Mering are dedicated to the “art of homemaking.”

Netizens were quick to speculate if this was Leavitt’s way of announcing that her priorities might be shifting. Karoline is notably the youngest person to be appointed as the Press Secretary of the White House.

The 27-year-old is married to real-estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The couple is co-parents to their son Niko, who they welcomed in July 2024. The Press Secretary, who is extremely committed to her job, returned to her job days after giving birth.

BREAKING NOW 🚨 President Trump announced Karoline Leavitt as his Press Secretary 🔥 Another Fierce MAGA Patriot 🇺🇸 LET’S GO 👏 pic.twitter.com/96eEpUI7nX — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 15, 2024

She has previously also spoken about how supportive her husband has been of her career. Leavitt labelled the father of her child as her “biggest supporter.” She added, “He’s built a very successful business himself, so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

The 27-year-old also took to Instagram to show her critics that she really can do it all. Karoline posted a photo that showed her working in her office while she held her son at the same time. The image alone was Leavitt’s way of shutting down rumors that claimed that she couldn’t excel in every aspect of her life.