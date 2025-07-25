“You’re Too Old for That” — Karoline Leavitt Criticized for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Short Dress During Recent Briefing

Karoline Leavitt just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to getting criticized for her clothes. The fashion critics have not stopped calling out the Press Secretary for her fashion choices. This time, it’s the 27-year-old’s miniskirt that is earning her scrutiny from the fashion police.

Leavitt has been harshly judged by netizens for her wardrobe choices since she was appointed as the White House Press Secretary. Fashion experts have often advised her to ditch her “frumpy” and ill-fitted clothing for something more up-to-date and tailored.

Karoline is no stranger to seeing her name in the headlines, may it be for conducting fiery press briefings or receiving backlash for her choices. This time around, it is definitely the latter. Netizens are taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call Leavitt out for her attire and how “unprofessional” it is.

The moment came during the 21st June briefing at the White House. Karoline wore a black and grey tweed dress while addressing the topic of Trump’s decision to change the Commanders’ name to the Redskins.

The dress that featured silver buttons stopped at the mid-thigh. The length of the dress was deemed inappropriate by many netizens. Netizens even took to social media to discuss the fashion faux pas.

“Girl, why you always dress like you are a Girl Scout?” one user quipped. Another added, “Why can’t she just dress like an adult.” A third jokingly asked Leavitt if she had bought the dress from the “junior department” in Macy’s. The same user added, “I swear you too old for that!”

“That is a miniskirt? Karine Jean‑Pierre would never,” a netizen noted. The same person went on to compare Leavitt to the former Press Secretary while noting that Karoline does a lot of things that her predecessor “would never.”

This isn’t the first time this month that the Press Secretary’s attire earned her public scrutiny. On July 15, Leavitt wore a bright green dress while addressing the media alongside the President.

Netizens were quick to criticize the Press Secretary for her choice of clothes. Several joked about how they were so “distracted” by the green that they couldn’t hear what she was saying. The $30 Amazon dress was liked by a few and harshly criticized by many, many more.

The rest of the comments were about how the Trump administration should make good on its promise of releasing the Epstein files. “Where is the list?” one user asked. Numerous other comments demanded that the duo release the file related to the s-x offender’s case.