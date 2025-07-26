Karoline Leavitt Just Exposed What Trump Calls Her Off-Camera—And the Internet Needs a Shower

There have been some resignation rumors about the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on the air, and it doesn’t seem like the news is fake. It hasn’t been a long time since she has been working at the President’s office, but she has realized how tough it is to juggle media inquiries, frequent travels, as well as her new motherhood.

She eventually broke the news of Donald Trump‘s health diagnosis and also assured the common people that the problem, venous insufficiency, he’s dealing with, isn’t something very serious despite his visibly swollen ankles.

Karoline Leavitt came to the Ruthless Podcast on July 22, where she reflected on the conversation she has with the President before her daily press briefings. “I do my check-in with him and I ask him whatever question is out there that I don’t know how he feels on,” she said awkwardly.

They also discuss how to address the media queries and then every time — every time—before I take the podium, he always says, ‘Just have fun, honey,'” Leavitt revealed. “Like, those are always his parting words, ‘just have fun with it.’ He said it to me today before I did a TV interview.”

Calling a coworker ‘honey’ is beyond rude

The President giving nicknames is not a new thing, and this is generally seen for his political opponents, but it seems like his own staff is also not free from it. Donald Trump’s feud with the former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, reached the point of no return in 2023 when he referred to her as “Milktoast McEnany” on his own platform, Truth Social. Despite the fact that she resigned from her post long before this comment, Trump still said it, reflecting on his grudges, which are long-lasting.

Raise your hand if think Karoline Leavitt is the best Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/QewaU4tFDT — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 23, 2025

At present, he does have a cordial relationship with Leavitt, but the nickname she has received from Trump isn’t respectful either. Research suggests that calling a woman employee by a pet name like “honey” reflects that she is not as qualified or competent as a male counterpart.

Amy Diehl, Ph.D., and Leanne Dzubinski, Ph.D asked – How likely are you to refer to him as ‘little boy’ or ‘sweetheart’?” Concerning the humongous age gap between Leavitt and Trump also suggests that the President might see her as more of a child than a professional colleague.

People might excuse the President, saying that it is “just his style” or “just his generation,” should re-evaluate their thinking and imagine him addressing, say, Queen Camilla as “honey” or “babe.” Karoline Leavitt on the other hand, is not above offensive language herself. On the show, she also mentioned her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre. “I almost feel bad for her, because she had to speak on behalf of a brain-dead president,” the press secretary said.