Karoline Leavitt’s Trump Commitment Is Fierce—And Everyone’s Noticing

Karoline Leavitt’s loyalty to Donald Trump is no secret, but some recent moments suggest her dedication may run deeper than anyone expected. Known for her unique love life, Leavitt raised eyebrows in February when she appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and opened up about her marriage to Nicholas Riccio, a man 32 years her senior. “I mean it’s a very atypical love story,” she said candidly. “But he’s incredible.”

Yet, Leavitt’s bond with her boss, Donald Trump, seems to be just as strong, and perhaps even more consuming. Those familiar with the Trump orbit might recall Natalie Harp, dubbed the “human printer,” who once worked under Trump and allegedly wrote him love-laced letters hidden in briefing materials, according to Michael Wolff’s “All or Nothing.” When asked about her devotion, Trump simply shrugged it off: “She just loves her president.”

Could Karoline be walking that same path?

One of the clearest signs came in July, following the shocking assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Leavitt, just days into caring for her newborn, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, didn’t hesitate to return to work. “I said, ‘I’m going to turn on the television and watch the rally today,’” she told The Conservateur. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘Looks like I’m going back to work.’” She added, “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Not everyone applauded her choice. “Karoline Leavitt left her four day old child to work a full-time, highly intensive job in the White House,” one X user wrote. Still, Leavitt stood firm, telling The New York Post, “President Trump doesn’t get enough credit for the women and the working mothers that he’s uplifted throughout the years both in business and in politics.”

Another detail fans noticed? During an April 2025 West Wing tour she gave to podcaster Kate Mackz, photos in Leavitt’s office featured herself, her son, and even Trump — but none of her husband. “No pictures of her husband making sizable contributions to the campaign?” one user commented online.

Even her downtime revolves around Trump. Over the Fourth of July weekend, she posted on Instagram about her White House celebration, captioning it, “Best weekend of the year celebrating the best country in the world.” And in May, she shared a vacation snapshot from Mar-a-Lago, where she appeared relaxed and smiling beside her family, once again, in Trump territory.

While Leavitt stays a tireless advocate for her boss, the lines between professional devotion and personal obsession might look blurry.